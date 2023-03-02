A Butte man was charged Thursday afternoon in Judge Ben Pezdark’s justice court with felony aggravated animal cruelty. The alleged incident occurred nearly a month ago and involved a dog, which was later found dead just off Continental Drive.

Joel Brooks Thornton, 44, of Butte was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on the felony warrant. The alleged incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, when Butte police were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Pine Street to investigate a report of a man, Thornton, who had been attacked by his dog and needed medical attention.

Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control officials were advised not to comment on how the dog died because it is an ongoing investigation.

Thornton could be sentenced to a prison term of not more than two years and fined $2,500.