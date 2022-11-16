 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte man charged in connection with Nov. 11 Thriftway robbery

Carl Beebe Jr.

Carl Alvin Beebe Jr., 37, of Butte made his initial appearance Monday in Judge Jimm Kilmer’s Butte Justice Court on felony robbery by accountability charges.

Beebe was arrested several hours after the  Nov. 11 robbery of the Thriftway, 2610 Harrison Ave.

Two masked men, one brandishing a black handgun, entered the convenience store just before 4:30 a.m., demanded money from the clerk and then fled with an undisclosed amount. The two men, both around 6 feet tall and dressed in dark-hooded sweatshirts, then took off in a dark-colored sedan.

According to court documents, Beebe assisted the two unidentified men “by giving them a ride to and from the scene.”

If convicted, Beebe could face a sentence of not less than two years or more than 40 years and be fined an amount not more than $50,000, or both. He remains an inmate at the Butte Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.

