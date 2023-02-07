A Butte man was booked into the jail just after 3 a.m. Tuesday for his eighth alleged driving under the influence offense.

Ricky Lee Roberts, 59, of Butte was pulled over in the CVS parking lot at 1275 Harrison Ave. Beforehand, he was observed driving erratically and appeared to be intoxicated when questioned by officers.

At the detention center, a Breathalyzer test was given and Roberts reportedly blew over twice the legal limit. He was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to obey a traffic control device.