A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Nation Holmes, a 2-year-old white male, and Aryan Holmes, a 4-year-old white female, were taken from Butte by Sunny White, their non-custodial mother, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Both children have blue eyes and red hair.

White was recently charged with vehicular homicide for an incident earlier this month and the children were removed from her care.

White, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, reportedly broke into a Butte residence in Butte and took both children. She may possibly be heading towards Kalispell.

White is known to abuse drugs and there is concern for the children’s well-being. She may possibly be driving a black 2015 Ford pickup with unknown license plates.

If you have any information on either the Holmes children or White, call Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.