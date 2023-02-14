DILLON — At around 7 a.m. Monday morning, the Beaverhead County Dispatch Center was advised to be on the lookout for a woman who had fled Utah with her four non-custodial children.

Officials were told that the woman was armed with firearms and had threatened harm if confronted. Police from Cedar City, Utah, were tracking her cell phone, which showed her last location to be south of the Clark Canyon Dam.

Beaverhead deputies, along with Montana Highway Patrol troopers, rushed to the scene but were unable to locate her due to the information being hours delayed.

Updated details were relayed around 4 p.m., with included a suspected location, type of vehicle, information on a U-Haul rented by one of the suspects, along with a license plate.

A team of personnel from the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol began to look for the vehicle. Officers located a 26-foot U-Haul traveling north on I-15 and it was safely stopped just south of Dillon. One male suspect was taken into custody without incident, and one of the four missing children was safely recovered.

After further interviews and investigation, it was discovered that the non-custodial mother and the three remaining children were at a Missoula hotel, along with a 16-year-old male who was allegedly assisting her.

Deputies worked with the Missoula County Police, which led to locating the woman and children. After nearly four hours, Missoula police were able to safely make entry into the hotel room and arrest the female suspect and safely recover the remaining missing children.

All the children were safely returned to their parents and the suspects are awaiting transport back to Utah.