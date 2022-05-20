 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cribbage tourney in Butte benefits scholarship fund

Three generations of Boyles are seen practicing for the upcoming Burgman/Boyle Cribbage Tournament. Seated are the family patriarch, Bernie Boyle, with his son, Tom, and grandson, Matt. The young Boyle will be the tournament's youngest competitor.

The annual Burgman/Boyle Cribbage Tournament, a scholarship fundraiser, will take place on Sunday, May 22, at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St.

Registration begins at 1; games begin at 2. The tourney is a three-person format with no-point stealing. There will be prizes, raffles, 50/50 tickets and food.

Kyle Burgman and Casey Boyle were killed Aug. 10, 2015, in a car crash. The tournament is to not only honor their memory, but to raise money for a good cause.

The entry fee is $30. To pre-register or for more details, call Tom Boyle at 406-498-4201.

The youngest participant will be Hunter Boyle, who was just 6 months old when his uncle, Casey Boyle died. Last summer, the young Butte man, now 7, started to learn to play cribbage and by Christmas, according to his grandmother, Peggy Boyle, was winning games on a regular basis.

