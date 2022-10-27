Creepy and kooky: 'Addams Family young@part' kicks off at Orphan Girl

The Orphan Girl Children's Theater presents “Addams Family young@part" Oct. 28-Nov. 6. Show times are at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. For tickets visit, orphangirl.org.
Celebrate the wackiness in every family with the best-selling Broadway musical adapted for young performers. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
With a run time of around 80 minutes (including a 15 minute intermission), the musical is a great family event to celebrate the Halloween season.
Tickets are general admission. The OGCT box office and doors open 30 minutes prior to show times. Advance tickets are strongly recommended. For tickets visit www.orphangirl.org.
The young local artists of the cast and crew include Sullivan Malouf, Maya Dare, Peytan Campbell, Kolter Dunmire, Frankie Cox, Marley Hamblin, Max Offutt, Sullivan Panisko, Kershaw Mellott, Alaina Callarman, Drew Carr, Hanna Hadley, Claudiya Rosencrans & Kinsley Kelly, Isadora Johnston, Nathan Knopp, Elliot Longtin, Draconis Meixner, Violet Johnston, Shamus Peck, Charli Cox, Taylor Brown, Griffin Cox, Evyn Tippett, Pierce Jennings, Hannah Rhodes, Hazlyn Sheehy, Essence Nixon, Evelyn Hardman, Nimue Willan, Shayna Callarman, Elizabeth Blacklock, Oryah Sidle, Danika Smith, Molly Peck, Caden Tippett, Karter Lindau, Sam Cunneen, Michael Peck and Rebecca Radoicich.