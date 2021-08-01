Crash involving wrong-way driver kills four on Homestake Pass

A 45-year-old Spokane man drove a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90 early Saturday and the resulting collision with a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse killed him and three people in the Traverse, including a 14-year-old girl, who were from South Dakota.

All four were declared dead at the scene, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. in Jefferson County west of the Pipestone exit on I-90. Road conditions were clear and dry.

Montana Highway Patrol reported it believes the Spokane man driving the wrong way on I-90 was under the influence.

Two children in the Traverse, a 2-year-old male and an 8-year-old female, survived but required hospitalization. The boy was restrained as a rear seat passenger; the girl was not, police said. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

The three victims in the Traverse were all from Hartford, South Dakota, authorities said. The dead included the driver, a 37-year-old female, who was wearing a seat belt; a 32-year-old male front seat passenger, who was not restrained; and the 14-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

