Crash in Beaverhead County claims Dillon man

Emergency lights

A Dillon man died as a result of injuries received in a head-on collision that occurred at around 3 p.m. Sunday near Dewey.

The 27-year-old Dillon man, driving a Harley Davidson Electra Glide, was negotiating a curve on Montana Highway 43, Mile Marker 70, when speed or road conditions caused him to go into the westbound lane where he collided head on with a Ford F-150, driven by a 77-year-old Butte man.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the truck tried to stop to avoid the motorcyclist, but was unable to do so. The Butte man was uninjured.

