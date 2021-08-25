Crash causes minor injuries, fuel spill on Highway 2

A 2007 Chevrolet Suburban traveling west on Highway 2 Wednesday morning failed to fully stop at the intersection with Harrison Avenue and collided with a semi-truck hauling lumber northbound on Harrison, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Trooper Mike O’Connor said the woman driving the Suburban was intending to turn left to travel to the Highlands College of Montana Tech. She was said to have received minor injuries in the crash, which occurred around 7:55 a.m.

The collision caused a significant spill of diesel fuel from the truck. Butte-Silver Bow firefighters and public works employees responded to contain the spill and suctioned diesel fuel from a nearby storm sewer along Harrison Avenue.

