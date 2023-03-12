Around 6 a.m. Sunday, a westbound pickup on Interstate 90 near the Whitehall exit stopped in a driving lane for reasons not yet known.

The man driving the pickup died after a westbound 18-wheeler, traveling in pre-dawn darkness, collided with the pickup, which then caught fire. The pickup’s driver was removed from the truck by motorists who stopped to help but died at the scene from his injuries, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. He was alone in the pickup.