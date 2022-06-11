Crase to take on executive artistic director role at OGCT

Elizabeth Crase will step into the position of executive artistic director at the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre with the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Crase has served as educational director with OGCT since August 2015. During her time as educational director, she demonstrated her skill with directing, teaching, producing and mentoring through the arts. Additionally, her background in arts in education was instrumental in helping OGCT shape its mission, vision and values, according to news release.

She has over 20 years of experience in professional theater, which include acting, touring, stage managing, directing, teaching and more. Crase has an associate and a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts for Acting, has completed course work for her MFA in Integrated Arts in Education and is currently enrolled in the Performing Arts Industry Essentials program online through NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Her own educational pursuits are demonstrative of her firm belief that we are always learning and that the arts ¬¬can provide a strong foundation for higher learning, the news release said.

Crase found and fell in love with Butte in 2005 working at the Covellite Theatre, where she performed and produced original theater with the Buttenik Ensemble (and where she met her husband, Fred). It was then that her passion for bringing the performing arts and arts education to the community of Butte was ignited and that passion has grown exponentially through her work with OGCT over the last seven seasons.

OGCT plans to restructure staff and guest artist positions under Crase’s direction. Staff, guest artist and intern positions will be posted to our website. We look forward to what the future has in store for OGCT.

