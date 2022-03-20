Cowgirls find new wings aboard Lusitano horses in Portugal

The row of horseback riders wended their way through the forest, lulled into a drowsy stupor by the rhythm of the horses. Without warning, one shot her fist into the air— “Charge!”— and squeezed her mount into a gallop, elbows flapping comically like an actor in a second-rate western. Roused from our daze we stampeded ahead, determined not to be left behind.

This was no ordinary dude ride. The horses we rode were Lusitanos trained in bullfighting and classical dressage, and the eucalyptus forest around us was a far cry from our Montana homes. Myself (an Anaconda resident) and three friends—a mustang trainer from Sweetgrass, a veterinarian formerly of Vaughn, and a guest ranch manager in Big Sky— were crossing Portugal by horseback.

Surrounded by Spain on Europe’s southern peninsula, Portugal is about the size of Indiana with a climate similar to Florida. About a third of the country is agriculture, including orchards of olives and apples, vineyards, and eucalyptus forests, harvested for paper pulp.

Our mounts and a guide were provided by Lusitano Trails, a farm devoted to training fine Lusitano horses in classical dressage and Working Equitation—adapted from bullfighting and similar to a western trail class, but at a highly collected lope with multiple flying lead changes in each element.

Our trek covered about 75 miles over six days, from the interior to the ocean, following logging roads, agricultural and forest trails and occasionally walking through a town. The circuitous route took us through small villages, past grand 1800s estates, and alongside medieval castles and fortresses. Mostly, though, we walked, trotted and loped through sandy forests or verdant pastoral valleys.

There were many similarities to the rural West: wind-shredded irrigation tarps snagged in barbed-wire fences repaired with baling twine, rainbows in the mist of pivot sprinklers irrigating hay fields, and a dog in every yard. The familiar scent of smoke from burning ditches and hum of tractors tilling fields were pleasant reminders of home. But the beauty lay in the differences. The homes were without exception concrete with red tile roofs. Many had beautiful decorative enameled tile entryways. Nearly every home had a garden with perennial kale standing three feet tall, and orange and lemon trees hung heavy with fruit in every dooryard. Many had solar panels, and most had a motley collection of repurposed rain barrels, a testament to the local drought.

The towns we passed through clustered on hilltops, with the fields in the valley bottoms. Our horses carried us past schools where children pressed against fences waving, down narrow medieval cobblestone alleys, and under the turning blades of wind farms.

On our first day’s ride, we navigated through the city of Santarem to reach the countryside. Walking through the secret green spaces of the city— drainage canals and stormwater runoff channels, strips of meadow between industrial sites, unruly forest behind parking lots— we imagined we were escaping the apocalypse on our trusty steeds. Each day took us further into the hilly, wild backcountry of Portugal, traversing overgrown hillsides of blackberry brambles, trotting along irrigation ditches, and clambering up rocky slopes. At night, small inns with a convenient field for the horses welcomed us with huge meals of Portuguese specialties like bacalhau (cod) and cataplana (similar to paella).

Everywhere from remote singletracks to manicured parks, cork trees stood with bark removed, like portly men who’d forgotten their pants. Protected since the Middle Ages, they are illegal to fell; even when dead, permission is needed before cutting them down. The bark is harvested by hand every seven years, during which time the tree regrows its cork.

Our final day we entered into Praia da Cova da Alfarroba, a national park on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean. Huge 30-foot waves broke into foam, the crashing surf straight out of National Geographic—we expected David Attenborough to begin a voice-over at any moment! We cantered in drill-team formations on the sand, then galloped alongside the waves, the mesmerizing rhythm of ocean and horse truly timeless.

Leaving the beach behind left us all speechless, sadness at the view of the waiting horse trailers mixing with pride in our spectacular journey.

Above all, the Portuguese Lusitanos made an indelible impression. Catty as a cow horse, athletic as a warmblood, fit as an endurance racer and gentle as a seasoned kids’ mount, they took care of us in every way. Certainly, they were lots of fun with their piaffes and canter pirouettes and brisk gallops, but they also did their job well: at one point a friend’s horse lagged and I turned expecting a lazy dude horse, but instead saw her responsible gelding was slowing his steps carefully to keep from disturbing his utterly exhausted rider. Truly, they were horses any cowgirl would be proud to call her own.

Lusitano Trails offers lessons in classical dressage and working equitation, and horseback riding trips from their farm near Santarem, Portugal. More details: lusitanotrailrides.com. We booked our trek through the helpful and knowledgeable riders at Far and Ride: www.farandride.com.

