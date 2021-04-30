COVID concerns again derail An Ri Ra Irish Festival in Butte

Organizers of the annual An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival have decided to cancel their annual event in Butte this August because of lingering concerns over COVID-19.

It is the second consecutive year the pandemic has derailed the weekend festival, which features musicians, dancers and other cultural icons from Montana, other states and other countries and draws thousands of visitors to the Mining City.

Members of the Montana Gaelic Cultural Society, who organize the festival, said the decision to cancel this year was difficult.

“While the CDC has begun to relax its COVID safety protocols and the trajectory of infections appears to be trending downward, the prospects of achieving herd immunity by mid-August are bleak,” the society said in a Friday news release.

“We believe it would be irresponsible of us to invite and encourage large groups of people to travel from scattered places and assemble in Butte and reluctantly made the decision out of an abundance of caution.”

The group said the ongoing uncertainty of the situation over the past year prevented the committee from laying the groundwork to conduct festival events.