COVID, booster clinic to be held today

A COVID-19 particle

A COVID-19 particle 

 CDC

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will hold a clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine as well as administer booster shots (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 25 W. Front St.

Anyone planning to get a shot is asked to make an appointment by calling 406-497-5020.

In addition, a walk-in clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

