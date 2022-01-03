COVID, booster clinic to be held today

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will hold a clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine as well as administer booster shots (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 25 W. Front St.
Anyone planning to get a shot is asked to make an appointment by calling 406-497-5020.
In addition, a walk-in clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today