COVID-19 vaccine arrives at St. James Healthcare

The arrival of the vaccine is no everyday event.

“I am more optimistic than I have been in 10 months,” Sullivan said. “I feel that the vaccine is our hope.”

That hope will extend to the rest of the community in phases. The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center both registered with the state to become providers, enabling them to sign up for early shipments of the pharmaceutical company Moderna’s vaccine.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and Moderna is expected to receive the same authorization by the end of the week, Sullivan said. The FDA will consider an application from Moderna on Thursday.

With any luck, the health department and CHC will each receive 100 doses by the end of the year.

“We’re kind of in wait mode,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan is currently surveying her employees to see who wants the vaccine.

“I want my staff vaccinated, because we can't be getting sick,” she said. “We've got a lot of responsibility for this community.”