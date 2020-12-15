COVID-19 vaccine arrives at St. James Healthcare

A new era in the fight against the pandemic has arrived in Butte. St. James Healthcare received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
“This will ensure that our healthcare providers and first responders can continue to serve and provide care to members of our community when they are in need of care,” said Dr. Jennifer Davenport, St. James Healthcare’s chief medical officer.
Davenport said St. James will prioritize administering the vaccine in accordance with federal and state-approved guidelines.
“Ultimately, our goal will be to vaccinate as many of our nurses, doctors and staff as possible. Our initial efforts, as directed by state and federal authorities, will focus on vaccinating doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, cleaning staff, and first responders,” she said.
St. James will begin vaccinating its frontline workers on Dec. 17, and from there will have regular clinics scheduled for St. James frontline staff and local and regional first responders through the end of December and into the first weeks of January. This includes firefighters and law enforcement officers.
In order to meet the special temperature requirements of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, St. James purchased a freezer that reaches -80 degrees Celsius. St. James pharmacist Tom Horne and director of pharmacy Risik Rask had the honor of loading the first vaccines against the devastating virus into the freezer Tuesday.
Space is not an issue, Davenport said. St. James can comfortably accommodate the initial quantities of the vaccine.
Because a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is administered 21 days after the first dose, Butte Silver-Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said she would expect St. James to receive a second shipment of the vaccine within three weeks.
Montana’s first shipment of 9,750 doses was split equally between 10 healthcare units around the state, St. James being one of the 10.
Frontline workers at the Montana State Prison are also candidates for top-tier doses from St. James’ first shipment. Sullivan also expects local care homes to get early doses of the vaccine.
All but four of the county’s 38 reported virus deaths have occurred in care homes. In the wake of the most recent care home death at BeeHive Homes of Butte, The Springs at Butte is now experiencing an outbreak, with several staff and residents positive for the virus. One resident from The Springs died from COVID-19 earlier this month.
Sullivan wasn’t able to confirm whether care homes have received the vaccine yet, or when they will.
“If indeed that is happening, it will be a game-changer for our care facilities that obviously have shared a disproportionate burden in regards to COVID,” she said.
The arrival of the vaccine is no everyday event.
Support Local Journalism
“I am more optimistic than I have been in 10 months,” Sullivan said. “I feel that the vaccine is our hope.”
That hope will extend to the rest of the community in phases. The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center both registered with the state to become providers, enabling them to sign up for early shipments of the pharmaceutical company Moderna’s vaccine.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and Moderna is expected to receive the same authorization by the end of the week, Sullivan said. The FDA will consider an application from Moderna on Thursday.
With any luck, the health department and CHC will each receive 100 doses by the end of the year.
“We’re kind of in wait mode,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is currently surveying her employees to see who wants the vaccine.
“I want my staff vaccinated, because we can't be getting sick,” she said. “We've got a lot of responsibility for this community.”
After the health department vaccinates staff members who want it, Sullivan said they will move on to schools after the first of the year. NorthWestern Energy and other utilities will be the next priority, because their work is essential to the community.
“So there's a lot of work ahead,” she said.
The county had 258 new virus cases last week, up nine cases from the week before.
In an improvement, the county’s test positivity rate dropped to 16.7% for the period of Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, down from over 30% in mid-November.
“The fact that we’re down to 16.7 is a real achievement,” Sullivan said, calling it a testament to the continued precaution of the community. Still, Sullivan said, her goal is to drop below 10%.
Davenport, with St. James, said that even with vaccines in hand, this is no time to cut back on precaution.
“We are confident that the vaccine is safe and effective, and look forward to our associates and first responders receiving their first doses,” Davenport said. “The arrival of the vaccine is true progress, but we all still have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please be proactive and do your part to take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and continue to practice social distancing.”
For Sullivan, it will be a busy new year, but she dares now to picture a bright future.
“I just feel like 2021 has a different feel,” she said. “And even though the first half of 2021 will be an enormous amount of work in regard to getting our community vaccinated, it truly is our way out — the first step toward having our lives returned to us."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.