COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for ages 12 and up

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, May 18, at the Butte Civic Center, with those ages 12 to 15 now being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday that the clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., to accommodate after-school schedules. Those ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Sullivan said two pop-up mobile clinics also will be held this week —Wednesday, May 19, at the Front Street Safeway store, and Friday, May 21, at the Town Pump at Elizabeth Warren and Harrison Avenue.
Both pop-up clinics will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.
Pharmacies continue to be locations where COVID-19 vaccines can be scheduled and obtained. More information may be found at https://vaccinefinder.org.
Officials from the Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command are encouraging people to start the vaccination process, since those partially or fully vaccinated will be eligible for major cash prizes that will be available in the upcoming vaccination incentive program. Sullivan said she anticipates the incentive program, which will feature two $10,000 and three $5,000 weekly prizes, will begin sometime in June.
As of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered a total of 31,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That puts Butte-Silver Bow at 1,036.9 doses per 1,000 population, the state’s second-highest vaccination rate.
Montana as a whole stands at 841.2 doses per 1,000 population.
In Butte-Silver Bow, 14,640 individuals are fully immunized. That’s 48.5% of the county’s eligible population, and 41.9% of the county’s total population. In Montana as a whole, 34.5% of the total population is immunized.
Sullivan said the goal over the coming months is to have 80 percent of Butte-Silver Bow’s entire population fully immunized. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 data report. As of Sunday, May 16, the department was reporting 4,111 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 4,018 have recovered, and seven cases remain active.
During the week, five cases were added to the county’s overall case count, due to a routine and ongoing reconciliation with state data, Sullivan said.
For the week of May 8-14, the Health Department reported eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up five cases from the previous week of May 1-7, when three new cases were reported.
Based on those eight new cases, daily average cases for the week of May 8-14 was one, the same as the previous week’s daily average cases of one. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of May 8-14 was three, up slightly from the previous two cases per 100,000 population the previous week.