COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for ages 12 and up

Montana as a whole stands at 841.2 doses per 1,000 population.

In Butte-Silver Bow, 14,640 individuals are fully immunized. That’s 48.5% of the county’s eligible population, and 41.9% of the county’s total population. In Montana as a whole, 34.5% of the total population is immunized.

Sullivan said the goal over the coming months is to have 80 percent of Butte-Silver Bow’s entire population fully immunized. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.

On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 data report. As of Sunday, May 16, the department was reporting 4,111 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 4,018 have recovered, and seven cases remain active.

During the week, five cases were added to the county’s overall case count, due to a routine and ongoing reconciliation with state data, Sullivan said.

For the week of May 8-14, the Health Department reported eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up five cases from the previous week of May 1-7, when three new cases were reported.