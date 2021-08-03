COVID-19-related death reported in Butte; cases spiking, hospitalizations up

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a county resident, due to complications related to COVID-19. The fatality is the county’s 87 th related to the virus.
The announcement comes in the midst of a spike of COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, in Montana and in portions of the United States.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said 41 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since July 27, and 34 of those cases remain active. On Tuesday, officials from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced 402 newly confirmed cases statewide.
Sullivan said DPHHS releases every Wednesday county-by-county data related to COVID-19 variants. The health officer said one case of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been confirmed in Butte-Silver Bow, and she anticipates that number to grow.
“The Delta variant, which is up to 222% more contagious than the original Alpha of COVID-19, is now a reality,” Sullivan said. “We have been working to get people vaccinated to get ahead of the Delta and other variants, but it appears Delta is getting ahead of our vaccination efforts.” Sullivan said only 58% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of mid-day Tuesday, six people were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare with COVID-19, with two individuals in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Of the six individuals — ranging in age from 35 to 70 — only one was vaccinated prior to admission, Sullivan said.
Of the 41 newly confirmed cases since July 27, 24 were not vaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 14 were fully vaccinated. One individual — an individual under the age of 12 — was not eligible for the vaccine.
“We are seeing breakthrough cases of COVID-19, fully vaccinated individuals becoming ill with the virus,” Sullivan said. “Whether you are vaccinated or not, we are advising that everyone wear a mask in public places to protect yourself and others. We are advising people to get vaccinated. We are sincerely asking for consideration for the collective health and wellness of this entire county.”