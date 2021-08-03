COVID-19-related death reported in Butte; cases spiking, hospitalizations up

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a county resident, due to complications related to COVID-19. The fatality is the county’s 87 th related to the virus.

The announcement comes in the midst of a spike of COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, in Montana and in portions of the United States.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said 41 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since July 27, and 34 of those cases remain active. On Tuesday, officials from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced 402 newly confirmed cases statewide.

Sullivan said DPHHS releases every Wednesday county-by-county data related to COVID-19 variants. The health officer said one case of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been confirmed in Butte-Silver Bow, and she anticipates that number to grow.

“The Delta variant, which is up to 222% more contagious than the original Alpha of COVID-19, is now a reality,” Sullivan said. “We have been working to get people vaccinated to get ahead of the Delta and other variants, but it appears Delta is getting ahead of our vaccination efforts.” Sullivan said only 58% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.