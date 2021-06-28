COVID-19 pop-up clinics scheduled, vaccine sweepstakes continues

Three pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week in Butte-Silver Bow. All vaccine models — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — will be available at all clinics.

The week’s first clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Legion Oasis Apartments, 3400 Hill Ave. The second clinic will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Butte Civic Center lobby. And the third clinic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Music on Main event, 100 block of North Main Street. Those ages 12 and up are eligible for the vaccines. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

In addition to the pop-up clinics, vaccines may be obtained at a variety of area pharmacies. More information is available at https://www.vaccines.gov.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Butte-Silver Bow residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are automatically entered into Butte-Silver Bow’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes, which weekly is awarding two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes. Those fully vaccinated prior to May 27 are eligible for the two $10,000 awards. Those fully vaccinated on May 27 or after are eligible for the two $10,000 awards and the three $5,000 awards.