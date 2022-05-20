COVID-19 guidelines keep Butte-Silver Bow at 'medium' community level

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, or 57.15 per 100,000, in the epi-week ending May 15 with no fatalities reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines keep the community level at “medium.’’ Community levels are based on new cases and new hospitalizations in Health Service Areas, and Butte’s includes Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties.