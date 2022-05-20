 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 guidelines keep Butte-Silver Bow at 'medium' community level

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, or 57.15 per 100,000, in the epi-week ending May 15 with no fatalities reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines keep the community level at “medium.’’ Community levels are based on new cases and new hospitalizations in Health Service Areas, and Butte’s includes Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties.

CDC’s recommendations for “medium’’ community levels are:

  • Masking for individuals at high risk for severe illness
  • Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Getting tested if you have symptoms

The health department also confirmed 87 cases of influenza in Butte-Silver Bow through the same epi-week. An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year.

Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte

Opioid-related overdoses due to fentanyl took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, and although final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers. 

