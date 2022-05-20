COVID-19 guidelines keep Butte-Silver Bow at 'medium' community level

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, or 57.15 per 100,000, in the epi-week ending May 15 with no fatalities reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines keep the community level at “medium.’’ Community levels are based on new cases and new hospitalizations in Health Service Areas, and Butte’s includes Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties.
CDC’s recommendations for “medium’’ community levels are:
- Masking for individuals at high risk for severe illness
- Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Getting tested if you have symptoms
The health department also confirmed 87 cases of influenza in Butte-Silver Bow through the same epi-week. An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year.