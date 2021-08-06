 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Delta variant cases confirmed in Beaverhead County; hospital urges vaccinations
DILLON — COVID-19 Delta variant cases have been confirmed in Beaverhead County, and Barrett Hospital & HealthCare urges all unvaccinated county residents 12 years and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible, a hospital press release said.  

“The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the country accounting for about 80% of the new COVID infections. The areas with the most Delta variant cases are those with lower vaccine rates. Medical studies show that people who have completed the two dose vaccine series from Moderna or Pfizer, have about 88-90% effectiveness against the new Delta strain. A more staggering medical study shows that 99.5% of the deaths from the new Delta strain are in unvaccinated people. I would urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to reconsider and get vaccinated. The vaccine will not only protect you but will also protect your loved ones and our community," said Dr. Greg Moore, chief medical officer, Barrett Hospital & HealthCare. 

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and death; it also helps reduce the spread of the virus in communities, the release said.

For more details on how to get a free vaccine, visit www.facebook.com/Beaverhead-County-Public-Health-Department-103596501206480.

