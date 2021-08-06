COVID-19 Delta variant cases confirmed in Beaverhead County; hospital urges vaccinations

“The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the country accounting for about 80% of the new COVID infections. The areas with the most Delta variant cases are those with lower vaccine rates. Medical studies show that people who have completed the two dose vaccine series from Moderna or Pfizer, have about 88-90% effectiveness against the new Delta strain. A more staggering medical study shows that 99.5% of the deaths from the new Delta strain are in unvaccinated people. I would urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to reconsider and get vaccinated. The vaccine will not only protect you but will also protect your loved ones and our community," said Dr. Greg Moore, chief medical officer, Barrett Hospital & HealthCare.