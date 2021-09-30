COVID-19 cases surge in Butte-Silver Bow

Butte-Silver Bow County recorded a sobering increase in coronavirus cases Wednesday and recent numbers compare to November 2020, when the city-county notched its previous peak of COVID-19 cases.
“We’re in a significant surge,” said Karen Sullivan, health officer for the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.
The department documented 51 new cases Wednesday. Another 125 cases were recorded since Sept. 24.
“Statewide and locally, the increase can be tied solely to the delta variant,” Sullivan said. “Statewide random testing tells us this is what is in play.”
On Wednesday, the health department reported 174 active cases in Butte-Silver Bow.
Sullivan said lawmakers and Gov. Greg Gianforte have essentially gutted the authority of public health agencies to initiate measures, such as mask mandates or limiting indoor capacity, that could help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The governor is counting on personal responsibility and the personal responsibility approach, in my view, isn’t working,” Sullivan said.
The health department is also seeing vaccinated people coming down with the respiratory disease.
“We are, in Butte, seeing a number of breakthrough cases,” Sullivan said. “That makes a good case for vaccine boosters.”
Roughly one-third of new cases are breakthrough cases in the city-county, according to epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a vaccine breakthrough infection as the detection of a COVID-19 antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from an individual at least two weeks after they’ve received all doses of an approved vaccine.
The CDC says vaccine breakthrough cases are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective. It said it is tracking breakthrough cases nationwide and monitoring trends.
Some locals who received the two-dose Pfizer series of vaccines at least six months ago and meet certain other criteria might be eligible for a booster.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said it “is awaiting federal guidance on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”
COVID-19 testing sites or vaccination clinics are available at a host of locations in Butte-Silver Bow County. For information, go to: https://co.silverbow.mt.us/135/Health
As of Thursday afternoon, fatalities in the city-county linked to COVID-19 totaled 96.