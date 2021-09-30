COVID-19 cases surge in Butte-Silver Bow

Roughly one-third of new cases are breakthrough cases in the city-county, according to epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a vaccine breakthrough infection as the detection of a COVID-19 antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from an individual at least two weeks after they’ve received all doses of an approved vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine breakthrough cases are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective. It said it is tracking breakthrough cases nationwide and monitoring trends.

Some locals who received the two-dose Pfizer series of vaccines at least six months ago and meet certain other criteria might be eligible for a booster.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said it “is awaiting federal guidance on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”

COVID-19 testing sites or vaccination clinics are available at a host of locations in Butte-Silver Bow County. For information, go to: https://co.silverbow.mt.us/135/Health

As of Thursday afternoon, fatalities in the city-county linked to COVID-19 totaled 96.

