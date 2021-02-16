Courthouse offices open again but jury still out on council meetings

People waiting to conduct business at courthouse offices can be spaced apart, even if it means lines stretching into the wide hallways circling each floor. And there are plastic partitions to limit exposure between the public and county employees.

Council meetings are more like gatherings and sometimes they are big, with standing-room-only crowds that spill outside of the room. People can still get in to speak or watch if they really want to, but it takes some gentle shoving.

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw says several fellow commissioners have asked about meeting in person again, while at least one has expressed safety concerns about doing that.

“I have opened up a dialogue with our health director and our IT director to see what kind of feedback they could give me on whether or not it would be advisable to open up in-person meetings,” Shaw said Monday.

The jury is still out, she said, with safety as the linchpin.

But Shaw knows that having 12 commissioners appear via computer from their homes or other locations, and taking public comment through emails, letters and phone calls, is not the same as meeting together before citizens.