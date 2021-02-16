Courthouse offices open again but jury still out on council meetings

The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and other local government buildings will be open to the public on Tuesday after a three-month closure due to COVID-19, and the possibility of the county’s legislative branch meeting in person again is at least being explored.
The courthouse and county offices were first closed to the public last March 23, when the pandemic hit, but were opened again on June 1 with precautions and safety measures in place.
They were closed again on Nov. 10 amid a spike in COVID cases and have remained off limits to the general public since then. Government services were delivered online, via email and by phone, when possible, but not always smoothly.
County Health Officer Karen Sullivan announced last week that because the spike in cases has stabilized, local government buildings would be open again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays starting Tuesday.
“Public health precautions, such as appropriate physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings, will be continued and enforced,” she said.
But there are still COVID-19 logistical and safety concerns about commissioners meeting in council chambers again instead of virtually, primarily due to social-distancing requirements that are still in place.
Among other things, the 12 commissioners would have to be spaced farther apart and seating for the public would be extremely limited, leading to questions of who gets in to speak or observe and who doesn’t.
People waiting to conduct business at courthouse offices can be spaced apart, even if it means lines stretching into the wide hallways circling each floor. And there are plastic partitions to limit exposure between the public and county employees.
Council meetings are more like gatherings and sometimes they are big, with standing-room-only crowds that spill outside of the room. People can still get in to speak or watch if they really want to, but it takes some gentle shoving.
Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw says several fellow commissioners have asked about meeting in person again, while at least one has expressed safety concerns about doing that.
“I have opened up a dialogue with our health director and our IT director to see what kind of feedback they could give me on whether or not it would be advisable to open up in-person meetings,” Shaw said Monday.
The jury is still out, she said, with safety as the linchpin.
But Shaw knows that having 12 commissioners appear via computer from their homes or other locations, and taking public comment through emails, letters and phone calls, is not the same as meeting together before citizens.
People understand each other better when they can see everyone and their expressions in person, Shaw said, and spontaneity is lacking when commissioners and county officials are crammed together in little squares on a computer screen.
Public participation is not the same either.
Many citizens with concerns about the consent-decree — the sweeping mine-pollution cleanup plan years in the making — felt robbed when they weren’t allowed to gather and comment in person before commissioners last spring.
One of those citizens, Evan Barrett, phoned in comments during a remote council meeting last April. His “disembodied voice” was heard by commissioners and the public via computers, he said, but it wasn’t the same.
“They listened, unable to observe my face or body language, common ways to help determine meaning in testimony,” Barrett wrote in a subsequent guest column in The Montana Standard.
He called it a “virus-induced artificial public comment process,” and said the next week, he lost his computer connection to any of the proceedings.
Commissioners have complimented IT staff for making the remote meetings possible and dealing with technical challenges as they come up, but problems are inevitable in the virtual world. And they are not always on the county’s end.
In September, problems stemming from a national provider of livestreaming services left the public unable to hear or see a council meeting here. After objections by The Montana Standard, proceedings were halted and actions had to be OK’d again a few days later when livestreaming was available again.