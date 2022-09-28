Court overturns man's conviction for having child porn in Butte

The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a man’s conviction in Butte for sexual abuse of children, saying a search of his cell phone that turned up images of child pornography was unlawful.

Four justices ruled Tuesday that an initial warrantless search of Bradley Scott Mefford’s cell phone went too far and a judge should have barred the images as evidence used in his conviction and five-year sentence to the Montana State Prison.

Three justices disagreed, saying a probation officer’s search of the photo gallery in Mefford’s phone was reasonable and justified under the circumstances.

Although the majority said the Montana Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court have previously recognized privacy rights regarding cell phones, the ACLU of Montana called the decision “a huge win” that bars police from “indiscriminately rummaging through the private and sensitive information we keep on our electronic devices.”

Mefford was on parole and living in Butte in November 2016 when a probation officer learned through a GPS tracking device that he was in his apartment’s parking lot past a 10 p.m. curfew. His parole was tied to drug and assault convictions in Flathead County.

Mefford said he was in the parking lot so he could get cell reception and was messaging his 16-year-old daughter through a Facebook app on his phone. He gave the officer permission to look at the app to verify his story.

The officer found the Facebook conversation but suspected the person Mefford was messaging was not his daughter. He said he opened a digital photo gallery to look for an image of the daughter and compare it to a profile picture on the Facebook app.

He discovered several photos depicting what he believed was child pornography so Mefford was detained, his parole was revoked and he was sent back to state prison.

Nearly a year later, a Butte detective obtained a search warrant for the phone and a forensic examiner found numerous photos and videos that were pornographic, some with young girls and some that included animals, according to the prosecutors.

They charged Mefford with sexual abuse of children and a judge rejected his request to suppress the evidence and dismiss the case because the search exceeded the scope of his consent. A jury found Mefford guilty and he was sentenced in 2020 to five years in state prison.

He appealed to the state’s high court and the majority of justices said the officer’s initial search exceeded the scope of Mefford’s consent and was unlawful.

The court had previously recognized “a reasonable expectation of privacy in cell phone communications,” the ruling said, noting that cell phones have become storage devices for all kinds of private information. The U.S. Supreme Court had also recognized the privacy implications.

The search went too far even though offenders on probation and parole have diminished expectations of privacy, the ruling said, because the probation officer had already confirmed Mefford’s story of being on the cell phone in the parking lot.

State prosecutors opposed the appeal, saying among other things that probation officers have flexibility in supervising offenders and there were reasons to believe Mefford was involved in “suspicious activity.” The majority of justices disagreed.

Nothing the probation officer expected to discover in Mefford’s photo gallery had any connection to his assault and drug convictions, the ruling said, and the officer conveyed no suspicions Miller was conversing with a prostitute, someone younger than his daughter or was committing any crime.

The other three justices agreed that the scope of the search exceeded Mefford’s consent. But they said it was a permissible probationary search because there were reasons to suspect that Mefford was lying and looking for a photo of his daughter was reasonable.

The probation officer, the dissenting opinion says, “did not use his suspicion of Mefford’s dishonesty to go searching through Mefford’s banking apps or emails on some unfettered fishing expedition.”

The ACLU of Montana filed a brief in support of Mefford’s appeal and applauded the ruling.

“Today, the Montana Supreme Court made clear that we have a fundamental right to cell phone privacy,” Alex Rate, legal director at ACLU of Montana, said in a news release.

“And we’re heartened to see the Court agree that police should not be able to leverage someone’s consent to search specific information on their cell phone for a limited purpose into a search of anything or everything on the device for any purpose at all.”