Court decision favors nurses’ union over SCL Health Medical

A group of registered nurses working at three clinics operated by SCL Health Medical Group in Butte and long hoping to negotiate a union contract with their employer scored a legal victory last week in federal court.

In a three-page decision announced April 6, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied SCL Health Medical Group’s petition to review a National Labor Relations Board ruling from Feb. 2020. The NLRB had found that the nurses’ employer had unlawfully refused to recognize and bargain with the RNs’ new bargaining unit and the Montana Nurses Association.

The medical group had argued that if the clinic nurses were going to organize and seek a collective bargaining agreement that they needed to expand membership to include other medical professionals — such as nurse practitioners, physician assistants, social workers and a behavioral health specialist.

At the time, in early 2019, the Montana Nurses Association contended management was trying to dilute the bargaining unit’s membership by stacking it with employees less inclined to organize.