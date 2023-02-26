Kyle O’Hearn and Jean Behr know their way around a kitchen. Behr was 16 when she got her first waitressing job, and O’Hearn was just 14 when he began working in a restaurant.

Now in their early 40s, the two, collectively, have more than 50 years of food industry experience and between them, they have quite the impressive resume.

The couple was ready to put down more permanent roots and after a visit to Butte, decided this was the place they wanted to be. The decision came easy, but it took a bit of time to make their dream a reality. Finally on Dec. 8, 2022, Behr and O’Hearn opened Homestake Pub at 1107 Utah Ave.

Their story began eight years ago, when O’Hearn and Behr met while both were vacationing in New Orleans. A native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Behr, at the time, was working for a non-profit and O’Hearn, who hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was, of course, working in the food industry.

The two tried dating long-distance but after a year, absence made the heart grow fonder and O’Hearn packed his bags and headed to Sioux Falls. Two years later, the pair made their way to Bozeman where Behr had a new job with a Big Sky non-profit and O’Hearn ran their new food truck, The People’s Sandwich.

“We fell in love with Montana,” said O’Hearn.

In turn, Bozeman residents fell in love with their food, which included street tacos, grilled cheese sticks and Philly cheese steak sandwiches.

“Everything I’ve gotten from here has exceeded my expectations,” wrote one reviewer. “They have made the best pulled pork sliders and blew the doors off with the Philly cheese steak.”

Another called it the “best lunch in town!!”

While the couple enjoyed their time in Bozeman, it was that first visit to Butte when their plans, once again, took a turn. In the midst of the visit, Behr recalled asking O’Hearn, “What are we doing? Why aren’t we living here?”

O’Hearn didn’t have a rebuttal because he wondered as well.

“Butte reminded me of my childhood,” said O’Hearn. “It’s a colorful town.”

Those moving plans had to be put on hold, though, as the nation would soon be at the mercy of a growing pandemic. Miraculously, the couple managed to keep their business open and thriving.

A year ago, the determined couple decided it was time to make their move and packed up their bags, pans and other kitchen utensils, and naturally, their truck and moved to Butte, where they again set up their business, The People’s Sandwich.

Just as people did in Bozeman, Butte residents and its guests loved the food.

“Drove through town with the fam and found this spot and couldn’t have been happier,” shared one traveler.

“Absolutely fantastic stop!” said another satisfied customer.

The food truck would be operational for a limited time only. Another move was in the making and although the road at times was a bit bumpy, their desired objective finally came to fruition.

“We always wanted to open a restaurant,” said O’Hearn. “We came in with not much money but a determined plan.”

Looking around the restaurant with its ample seating, it seems that determination has paid off.

“The way we have been embraced by this community has been truly wonderful,” said Behr.

Her partner agreed.

“People have gone above and beyond to support us,” said O’Hearn.

In the few months before opening, the couple, along with some close friends, built a bar with several well-placed stools.

“It’s the kind of place we would want to hang out at,” said Behr.

Local artwork was added and plans are underway for more.

“We want to use the wall space for rotating artwork,” O’Hearn said.

Expansion is part of the restaurant’s future as the couple plans to refurnish the outdoor patio.

“We plan on ‘decking’ it out,” laughed Behr, who added, “no pun intended.”

Many of the menu items are dishes both O’Hearn and Behr enjoyed as children and now they want to share them with their customers.

The menu has more than doubled in size with added dishes such as Reuben rolls, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, pasta Bolognese, a grilled pork flat iron, and more. Sunday brunch is also offered, with stuffed French toast and corned beef hash just two of the several dishes offered. Beer and wine are also available.

Currently, the restaurant is open 3 to 10 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, with Sunday brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.