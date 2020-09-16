Couple injured in accident needs help finding lost dog

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple injured in an accident on Sept. 6 in Butte is looking for their dog after it ran away from the accident scene.

Letha Harper and Richard Sparks were heading out of Butte toward Homestake Pass on Interstate 90 when the accident occurred.

The couple’s three-year-old, female, tan and brown Chihuahua, Boogie, was wearing a pink collar with a green veterinarian tag with the Oklahoma phone number 405-538-6004.

Harper, who is handicapped, said that she had to get a new phone since the accident and wouldn’t have been able to receive messages for a period of time.

Harper has been in contact with the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte.

“I miss my little dog,’’ Harper said.

Anyone with information on Boogie can call 405-538-6004 or 406-491-0681.

