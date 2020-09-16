 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Couple injured in accident needs help finding lost dog
0 comments
alert top story

Couple injured in accident needs help finding lost dog

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dog lost in accident

A Butte couple injured in an accident needs help finding their dog, Boogie, after the Chihuahua ran from the accident scene on Sept. 6.

A couple injured in an accident on Sept. 6 in Butte is looking for their dog after it ran away from the accident scene.

Letha Harper and Richard Sparks were heading out of Butte toward Homestake Pass on Interstate 90 when the accident occurred.

The couple’s three-year-old, female, tan and brown Chihuahua, Boogie, was wearing a pink collar with a green veterinarian tag with the Oklahoma phone number 405-538-6004.

Harper, who is handicapped, said that she had to get a new phone since the accident and wouldn’t have been able to receive messages for a period of time.

Harper has been in contact with the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte.

“I miss my little dog,’’ Harper said.

Anyone with information on Boogie can call 405-538-6004 or 406-491-0681.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News