Couple badly beaten last month outside Virginia City bar

A few minutes later, according to witnesses and Maggie and Cody Monaghan, the man from the bar and a few of his companions attacked them on the boardwalk.

“One picks me up like I’m a rag doll and throws me into a parked car,” Maggie said. “Three men are holding my husband and hitting him in the face over and over again.

“I tried to jump on the guy’s back who was hitting my husband. I get socked in the left eye. I’m out. I come to and I hear people screaming,” she recalled.

“My husband was lying in a pool of blood and I thought he was dead, I saw a guy boot him in the head,” Maggie said.

By all accounts, the men who were involved with the assault on the Monaghans, or did nothing to stop it, were from a nearby Heroes and Horses treatment ranch. Two of the men were described as employees of Heroes and Horses, a non-profit.

Ironically, Heroes and Horses typically works with veterans suffering symptoms of PTSD.

Maggie and Cody Monaghan now describe some of the same symptoms. He suffered a badly broken nose and numerous facial injuries in the assault. She said she suffered a severe concussion, a fractured elbow and a black eye.