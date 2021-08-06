Couple badly beaten last month outside Virginia City bar

VIRGINIA CITY — For a time, blood stained the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.
Witnesses said the unprovoked beatdown began inside with some variation of a barroom brawl cliché: “What are you f…ing staring at?”
But what followed was not a routine Saturday night scuffle, said Jonnie Lee, manager of the Pioneer Bar.
“That was not just a little bar fight,” she said. “Usually, when we tell people to stop fighting, they stop fighting.”
On July 10, Maggie Monaghan, her husband, Cody Monaghan, and his brother, Chase Monaghan, had stopped in the Pioneer Bar on Wallace Street after attending the Brewery Follies, which ended around 10 p.m.
All three live in Gallatin County.
Maggie Monaghan, who grew up in Madison County, said the bar was busy but they found a table and sat down.
“We were just going to stay there a minute, order a drink and then head out,” she said.
But then a man they’d never met approached them with overt and unprovoked hostility, they said. He initially directed his malevolence toward Chase Monaghan. He reached over and grabbed his shirt and crushed his sunglasses, the Monaghans said. Some pushing and shoving followed and then the Monaghans started to leave.
A few minutes later, according to witnesses and Maggie and Cody Monaghan, the man from the bar and a few of his companions attacked them on the boardwalk.
“One picks me up like I’m a rag doll and throws me into a parked car,” Maggie said. “Three men are holding my husband and hitting him in the face over and over again.
“I tried to jump on the guy’s back who was hitting my husband. I get socked in the left eye. I’m out. I come to and I hear people screaming,” she recalled.
“My husband was lying in a pool of blood and I thought he was dead, I saw a guy boot him in the head,” Maggie said.
By all accounts, the men who were involved with the assault on the Monaghans, or did nothing to stop it, were from a nearby Heroes and Horses treatment ranch. Two of the men were described as employees of Heroes and Horses, a non-profit.
Ironically, Heroes and Horses typically works with veterans suffering symptoms of PTSD.
Maggie and Cody Monaghan now describe some of the same symptoms. He suffered a badly broken nose and numerous facial injuries in the assault. She said she suffered a severe concussion, a fractured elbow and a black eye.
Heroes and Horses says it works “to offer combat veterans an alternative solution for defining and approaching their physical and mental scars — a solution that does not include prescription medications or traditional psychotherapy but rather the opportunity to use tools to redefine their purpose, rediscover their inner strength, and maximize their potential by taking ownership of their lives for the first time since leaving service.”
No one at Heroes and Horses responded to repeated requests for comment for this story.
On Friday, Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner announced that a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant had been issued for Christopher Michael Kase, 35, for the alleged offense of felony aggravated assault. His last known address was Chandler, Arizona, the sheriff’s press release reported.
Maggie and Cody Monaghan had wondered just days before whether and when an arrest or arrests were going to happen. They didn’t understand why the investigation was taking so long when it seemed clear to them who the suspects were.
Lee said Friday that the sheriff’s office got a copy of the bar’s surveillance video from that night but hasn’t interviewed the bartender who was on duty when the fight erupted.
Fortner said he feels his deputies have been thorough in their investigation of the fight and noted that additional charges are pending further prosecutorial review.
“The subjects involved in the disturbance have been identified,” the news release said.
Maggie said she and her husband were glad to hear about the warrant but noted that the man sought by the sheriff’s office is not yet in custody.
Cody described the experience as life-changing, and not in a good way.
He said it was traumatic to witness his wife being assaulted and being unable to respond because he was being restrained.
Lee said she didn’t think the veterans from the Heroes and Horses ranch were supposed to be drinking.
Fortner weighed in.
“Heroes and Horses doesn’t have any control over what people do when they leave,” he said.