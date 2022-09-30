County weighing three plans for East Park lots

County officials are considering three proposals for private development of adjacent lots along East Park Street left vacant by recent demolitions, including one plan with a projected cost of $7 million and one at $4 million.

The other proposal didn’t include specific plans or price estimates, but Jay Platt of Seattle-based Harmony Capital said his family has ties to Butte and the firm could finance a project without banks or third-party lenders in times of rising interest rates.

“We’re not encumbered by any means regardless of whatever happens to the economy today or in the future,” Platt told Butte-Silver Bow Commissioners Wednesday night.

The council also heard presentations from an investment team that includes Luke Anderson, majority owner of the Butte-based UpTop Clothing Co., and from J.J. Adams, majority owner and general manager of the Hotel Finlen complex in Uptown Butte.

Butte-Silver Bow tore down buildings on all three lots this year but only owns the vacant space at 135 E. Park St. The Butte Rescue Mission still owns adjacent lots that were previously home to its thrift store, but all three are being marketed as a combined space.

The county solicited proposals in August and a committee will review them and recommend one or none to commissioners, who will get the final say. The committee includes county officials and representatives with the Mission, since it still owns two of the lots.

The demolitions stirred controversy for weeks and commissioners rejected plans that included tearing down the Mission’s thrift building. Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher ultimately ordered the demolition anyway, saying the building was a public danger.

Several commissioners also said the request-for-proposals process took them by surprise but county officials followed through with it and asked those who submitted plans to present them to the council Wednesday night.

The UpTop and Luke Anderson proposal

Anderson joined Andy Durkin and Ross Richardson to detail their proposal. Anderson founded the UpTop apparel venture with his brother, Colt Anderson, who was born in Butte and went on to play in the NFL.

The company rents office space and a warehouse in Uptown Butte but Durkin said UpTop has been interested in opening a retail store and investing more in Uptown.

Their team is all local, Durkin said, and they proposed a three-story building that would encompass the entire combined space. The first floor would include an UpTop retail store and warehouse space and possibly other retail shops.

The second floor could include office space and residential condos and a third floor might also be condos. The building might have a brick façade and black-iron or copper trim to fit the architecture of the area, Durkin said, as well as attractive exterior lighting.

It would take more time to detail plans and costs, but the team figures the project could cost at least $7 million, Durkin said. They would draw money from local investors and seek tax credits and other financing.

Their goal is to start construction next spring or by the end of June and have it completed in the summer of 2024, Durkin said.

“Obviously, you know, based on various factors — potentially going into a recession right now — we are concerned about interest rates,” Durkin told commissioners. “We’re definitely watching that.”

But the project would have multiple benefits, he said, and draw more people to East Park Street.

“That block, at least in my history, it’s been somewhat of a blighted area (and) we think this would be an awesome opportunity to improve it,” Durkin said.

The J.J. Adams and Finlen proposal

Adams joined three others in buying the Finlen complex in early 2018 and it has undergone extensive renovations and improvements since then. The landmark inn has been a signature on Butte’s skyline since 1923 and the complex is located just north of the vacant lots.

Adams said the complex includes 32 residential units, small offices and retail tenants, and a staff of 32 that includes maintenance and engineering employees.

“We have a good sense of how to get things financed and done even in today’s difficult and volatile times,” he told commissioners.

The proposal envisions a three-floor building that would have a couple of retail units and maybe office space on the main floor and eight, two-bedroom, multi-family units on the second and third floors that would be “aspirational, nice, market-rate housing,” Adams said.

The residential units would have balconies or patios and their own parking space and there would be a rooftop terrace. The current projected cost is $4 million, Adams said.

He also mentioned interest rates and inflation but said “there is a window to get a deal done and get something built.” His timeline was 120 days to arrange financing and do design work and 18 months for construction.

“One of the things about us (at the Finlen) is, you know, we get to enjoy this synergy, right, because a good investment on the south half of the block is going to help the investment we’ve already made on the north half,” Adams said.

The Platt proposal

Platt is the CEO of Harmony Capital, a Seattle-based investment firm with operations in eight states. Platt said it owns a building on Park Street just west of the open lots, is “100-percent family owned” and the family has deep Butte roots.

Platt said his mother, Zelda Rafish, was born in Butte in 1922, and her mother, Nancy Rafish, was a Russian immigrant from Ukraine who operated a rooming house in Butte. The family later owned and operated Platt Electric Supply with locations throughout the western U.S., including Montana and Butte.

“I mention all this to help shed light that myself and our family are well-seeded from this area,” he told commissioners. “Our interest, knowledge and experience in this area are deep-rooted.”

Platt isn’t offering a specific proposal yet, other than making the property available in a “best use” manner to support area development. The financing, he said, would come with no strings.

“All of our developments, ownership is privately funded internally,” he said. “We have zero debt and zero partnerships, therefore we are the ones that make 100-percent of the decisions.”

Criticism from another

At the beginning of Wednesday night’s meeting, Joe McGrath asked that the proposal process start over. He owns the small building to the east of the lots and said he had had continuously expressed interest in acquiring the property at 135 E. Park St. since 2019, three years before the county tore down the crumbling building that was there.

County officials pledged to work with him on a purchase, McGrath said, and had approached his business partner about it, too. The partner lives outside of Montana, McGrath was gone much of August, too, he said, so they didn’t see public notices the county placed in the newspaper requesting proposals in time to submit a plan.

Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director, said she told property owners on either side of 135 E. Park that if the building was torn down, the county would either sell the lot at auction or seek development proposals. And she previously noted that the county published notices seeking proposals for three weeks in a row in August.

Byrnes said the review committee would look at the three existing proposals and make a recommendation later to council. At this point, she said, it was not looking to reopen the process.

Commissioner Jim Fisher said he had no problem with that.

"The procedure and the process has been followed and with all due respect to Mr. McGrath, he didn't get a proposal in," Fisher said.