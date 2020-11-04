County reports two more deaths at Butte nursing facility

Two more COVID-19 fatalities reported at Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation Two more fatalities have been reported in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

The deaths of two residents follow five other resident fatalities at the skilled nursing facility, located at 2400 Continental Drive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Continental Care & Rehabilitation is now reporting that 32 residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as well as 14 staff members.

“Condolences are extended to the residents’ families and Continental Care & Rehabilitation’s staff,” said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan. “This event has been devastating for this facility.”

As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, Butte-Silver Bow was reporting 820 cases of COVID-19 in the county, since the Health Department was notified of the county’s first case March 13. For the week of Oct. 24-30, the county was averaging 23.43 newly confirmed cases per day. The county’s positivity rate for Oct. 15-28 was 19.60 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0