County reports two more deaths at Butte nursing facility

Two more COVID-19 fatalities reported at Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation Two more fatalities have been reported in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.
The deaths of two residents follow five other resident fatalities at the skilled nursing facility, located at 2400 Continental Drive.
Continental Care & Rehabilitation is now reporting that 32 residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as well as 14 staff members.
“Condolences are extended to the residents’ families and Continental Care & Rehabilitation’s staff,” said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan. “This event has been devastating for this facility.”
As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, Butte-Silver Bow was reporting 820 cases of COVID-19 in the county, since the Health Department was notified of the county’s first case March 13. For the week of Oct. 24-30, the county was averaging 23.43 newly confirmed cases per day. The county’s positivity rate for Oct. 15-28 was 19.60 percent.
