An update on respiratory illnesses from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department shows viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fading away from unusually high levels this winter and COVID-19 returning as the prevalent bug after dropping to its lowest levels since summer 2021.

County epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich said COVID-19 numbers for the last three months were pretty steady with consistent levels of cases, not like the peaks and valleys the county saw in the first couple of years.

“This is what ‘endemic’ looks like,’’ Marinovich said. “So, if an epidemic is an unexpected increase in cases during a time period, endemic is the expected level. In other words, it’s here to stay,’’ she added.

Marinovich said a slight increase in COVID-19 cases after holidays and big gatherings such as St. Patrick’s Day is expected, but she thinks the small uptick the county has seen in the past few weeks is more likely due to a slowdown in competing respiratory viruses. The direction cases take in the next week or two will help determine any outcome from St. Patrick’s Day, she said.

“Our best defenses remain the same as well – vaccination, hand-washing and being considerate when you do feel ill,’’ Marinovich said.

Marinovich said variants today are in the Omicron lineage, but she doesn’t expect to see numbers like B-SB saw at the height of Omicron or the severity seen during the initial strain or from the Delta variant.

Current symptoms the county is seeing range from mild cold-like symptoms, head-cold symptoms and occasionally gastrointestinal symptoms like upset stomach, to flu-like fevers, chills and body aches and more severe respiratory symptoms, which can lead to pneumonia. Most people feel better within 7 to 10 days.

Marinovich emphasized that although the severity of cases has decreased dramatically since last year, there is still a risk of hospitalization and death for those at either end of the age spectrum, as well as risk of complications for pregnant women. Those with diabetes, chronic lung, kidney or heart diseases and people with immunocompromised conditions remain in this high-risk group. If you are high-risk and you don’t feel well, don’t wait to see a provider. If you qualify for antiviral treatment, it must be started within 5 to 7 days of symptom onset, she said.

“I know people are experiencing COVID-fatigue,’’ Marinovich said. “However, the best way to move it from the foreground to the background is to create and maintain healthy habits.’’

Marinovich recommends proper hand-washing as the best way to reduce the spread of all pathogens, alcohol-based hand-sanitizer when you don’t have access to soap and water, staying home, wearing masks, and teaching young kids good habits as measures that will go a long way to reduce not only COVID-19, but respiratory, foodborne, and many other illnesses.

For more information, visit https://co.silverbow.mt.us.