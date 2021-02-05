County receives $13K grant for food, shelter programs

United Way of Butte and Anaconda will appoint a local board to determine how to distribute a $13,260 federal grant to emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The grant was awarded by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) based upon available statistics for Butte-Silver Bow County.

EFSP funding is open to all organizations helping hungry and homeless people. EFSP funds must be used to supplement feeding, sheltering (including transitional sheltering) and rent/mortgage only.

Under the terms of the grant from the EFSP, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Juliann Crnich at United Way of Butte & Anaconda at, uwbadirector@bresnan.net, or 782-1255, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Feb. 26.

