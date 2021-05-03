County plans mobile vaccination clinics

The Butte Silver-Bow mass COVID vaccination effort is taking to the road.
Mobile clinics will be deployed to vaccinate various employer sites in the county, as well as other venues, including Montana Technological University and Highlands College, private and public schools, senior centers, substance use disorder centers, churches and religious centers, disability services venues, and state and federal offices, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
Even social atmospheres such as breweries, bars and music venues will get a shot at mobile vaccination.
Meanwhile, vaccines will still be available at pharmacies, and more and more at primary care offices statewide and in the county.
The Unified Health Command will be releasing information to the public over the coming weeks and months about where vaccines may be obtained, Sullivan said.
For now, those seeking a vaccination may access information at https://vaccinefinder.org/.
As of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered a total of 30,065 doses of COVID vaccine, putting the county at 1,052.1 doses per 1,000 population, the state’s second-highest vaccination rate.
Montana stands at 833.1 doses per 1,000 population.
There’s still a ways to go.
“In Butte-Silver Bow, our goal over the coming months is to have 80% of the county’s entire population fully immunized,” Sullivan said, noting that officials cannot yet vaccinate those under age 16.
Currently, 13,803 individuals are fully immunized in the county. That’s 48.3% of the county’s eligible population, and 39.53% of the county’s total population.
In Montana, 31.17% of the total population is immunized.
County officials and the Unified Health Command are working on details related to a major campaign focusing on vaccine education and incentives, Sullivan said.
All indication is that vaccination is making a big difference in the number of cases around the county.
For the week of April 24-30, the health department reported 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 12 cases from the previous week of April 17-23, when 26 new cases were reported.
Based on those 14 new cases, daily average cases for the week of April 24-30 was two, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of four.
Cases per 100,000 population for the week of April 24-30 was two, down from 11 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive for COVID in a given time period — decreased, moving to 2.4% for April 21-27, down from 3.6% over the previous time period.