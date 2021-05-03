County plans mobile vaccination clinics

“In Butte-Silver Bow, our goal over the coming months is to have 80% of the county’s entire population fully immunized,” Sullivan said, noting that officials cannot yet vaccinate those under age 16.

Currently, 13,803 individuals are fully immunized in the county. That’s 48.3% of the county’s eligible population, and 39.53% of the county’s total population.

In Montana, 31.17% of the total population is immunized.

County officials and the Unified Health Command are working on details related to a major campaign focusing on vaccine education and incentives, Sullivan said.

All indication is that vaccination is making a big difference in the number of cases around the county.

For the week of April 24-30, the health department reported 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 12 cases from the previous week of April 17-23, when 26 new cases were reported.

Based on those 14 new cases, daily average cases for the week of April 24-30 was two, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of four.

Cases per 100,000 population for the week of April 24-30 was two, down from 11 per 100,000 the previous week.

The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive for COVID in a given time period — decreased, moving to 2.4% for April 21-27, down from 3.6% over the previous time period.

