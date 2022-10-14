County officials favor Luke Anderson proposal for East Park

A team of county officials is recommending that a proposed $7 million, three-story development tied to Butte-based UpTop Clothing Co. be chosen to fill adjacent lots on East Park Street left vacant from recent demolitions.

A review committee wants Butte-Silver Bow commissioners to pick that proposal over two others — a $4 million plan by Hotel Finlen majority owner J.J. Adams and a pitch from Jay Platt of Seattle-based Harmony Capital that did not include specific plans or a cost estimate.

Commissioners will have the final say and could vote on the matter Wednesday night.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said Friday there are sound reasons the review group preferred the $7 million proposal from an investment team that includes UpTop majority owner Luke Anderson.

The team would pay the minimum asking price of $56,203 for the vacant land — about $4,000 less than Adams said he would pay and nearly $20,000 less than Harmony Capital.

But the Uptop plan is the highest investment and would have a “way higher return for the community” in annual property tax dollars generated, among other things, Gallagher said.

And, he said, UpTop plans its own retail store and warehouse space on the first floor of the proposed building.

“J.J. from the Finlen’s was a really nice proposal as well but he didn’t have that anchor tenant,” Gallagher said. “This proposal has that anchor tenant that automatically comes with it.”

The review committee included Gallagher, six other county officials and representatives with the Butte Rescue Mission. The recommendation became public Friday afternoon when the agenda for Wednesday’s council meeting was posted.

Butte-Silver Bow tore down buildings on all three lots in late May and June but only owns the vacant space at 135 E. Park St. The Rescue Mission still owns adjacent lots that were previously home to its thrift store, but all three are being marketed as a combined space.

The demolitions stirred controversy for weeks and commissioners rejected plans that included tearing down the Mission’s thrift building. Gallagher ultimately ordered the demolition anyway, saying the building was a public danger.

Several commissioners then questioned the request-for-proposals process and said it took them by surprise, but county officials followed through with it and asked those who submitted plans to present them to the council. They did that on Sept. 28.

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw said Friday that some commissioners still have concerns about how the proposal process was handled and those issues could be part of the discussion at council Wednesday night. The concerns are about the process, not the proposals, she said.

Luke Anderson joined Andy Durkin and Ross Richardson in detailing their proposal on Sept. 28. Anderson founded the UpTop apparel venture with his brother, Colt Anderson, who was born in Butte and went on to play in the NFL. UpTop currently rents office space and a warehouse in Uptown Butte.

The team proposed a three-story building that would encompass the entire combined space. The first floor would include an UpTop retail store and warehouse space and possibly other retail shops. The second floor could include office space and residential condos and a third floor might also be condos.

The Adams proposal envisions a three-floor building with a couple of retail units and maybe office space on the main floor and eight, two-bedroom, multi-family units on the second and third floors. The residential units would have balconies or patios and their own parking space and there would be a rooftop terrace.

Platt is CEO of Seattle-based Harmony Capital and he told commissioners he has deep family ties in Butte. He did not offer specific plans but said his company could finance any development itself with no need for banks or third-party lenders.

In a letter to commissioners included in the council agenda, Gallagher said the committee’s recommendation was unanimous and the Mission also supported it.

The recommendation was “based on the high-level design/use, level of estimated investment, partnerships/tenants, and proposed funding sources,” Gallagher wrote. It would also increase the tax base, could create jobs and its design was compatible with the Uptown historic district, he said.

If the recommendation is accepted, Gallagher said, resolutions would be introduced allowing the county to accept a donation of the Mission’s lots and then sell all the property to Luke Andersen.