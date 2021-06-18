County kicks off media campaign to get Butte vaccinated

As vaccination rates taper off, Butte-Silver Bow wants to get more shots in arms, and will use a media campaign to do so.
“It’s important to educate and let the public know the truth about the vaccination instead of the myths,” Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said.
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation donated $500,000 for Butte-Silver Bow’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes with one caveat — the county must tap the same amount in federal COVID-19 money for a vaccination media campaign.
County officials put out a request for media campaign proposals, and chose Lee Enterprises/Amplified Digital Agency out of five candidates.
The Council of Commissioners approved the contract at their Wednesday meeting. Amplified’s campaign will kick off next week. The first Town Pump vaccine sweepstakes drawing is on June 24, and vaccinated Butte citizens will have a chance to win money all summer.
Amplified’s current budget for the campaign is around $300,000, which is subject to change. There are currently no plans for the rest of the money.
Amplified Digital Agency’s parent company is Lee Enterprises, which also owns the Montana Standard.
Currently, 55% of Butte-Silver Bow’s population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated. That’s second only to Missoula County in vaccination rates in the state. The goal of the media campaign is to get to the 75-80% full vaccination rate necessary for herd immunity.
“What Butte has accomplished so far with the COVID-19 vaccine is tremendous,” Cate Worley, strategic communications director of Lee/Amplified, said. “We have great hope, and we’re excited to partner with this community.”
In the first stage of vaccination targeting healthcare workers and the elderly, County Health Officer Karen Sullivan said they had no trouble filling appointments. Butte-Silver Bow residents aged 60-79 boast vaccination rates in the 80s. But rates are lagging among the younger population.
According to a study by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, people aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re concerned about side effects and safety or believe the vaccines were developed too quickly. The campaign will try to address these concerns, reassure people vaccines are safe and make sure they know how to get vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated protects not only our own health, but our community’s health, particularly our youngest,” Sullivan said.
She hopes people will be motivated to vaccinate by learning children 11 and younger rely on herd immunity to keep them safe from COVID-19.
“Whatever it takes, we’re gonna get shots in the arms of people. I love my community too, and I want to keep us safe,” Sullivan said.
Worley said Amplified aims to advertise on many mediums, including online, TV, print, and radio. They plan to put up a “dynamic billboard” that will move around town. They want to work with local influencers to deliver the message of vaccination through trusted community voices. They’ll use data from the CDC and MTDPHHS to target messages at the demographics they’re most likely to reach.
Sullivan and Father Patrick Beretta from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church have been running a smaller media campaign with state money. They’ve created stickers and signs with tongue-in-cheek slogans such as “My dog loves me and wants me vaccinated” or “Kiss me, I’m Irish and vaccinated,” and have bought several ads that try to be positive rather than coercive.
“We’re trying to have fun with this,” Sullivan said.
Beretta has been taking a leadership role in community messaging since the beginning of the pandemic. He’s been talking about COVID-19 in the paper and on the air. He ran four full-page ads encouraging vaccination in The Montana Standard, endorsed by 25 community members such as doctors and business leaders. He also did two radio shows on KBOW.
Beretta directs people to speak to their doctors about their vaccine concerns.
“I have no superiority. I just trust the experts,” Beretta said. “We have become a very distrusting culture, but America still trusts our doctors.”
According to DPHHS data, 79% of Montanans listed their doctors and nurses among their top three most trusted sources for vaccine information.
Beretta recalled walking his dogs through town two days before St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, a time typically characterized by exuberant celebration, and not seeing a soul on the streets.
“There was this remarkable discipline from people,” Beretta said. “The whole community had decided to abide by the direction of the health department.”
He attributed this cooperativeness to the traumatic impact the 1918 influenza pandemic left on Butte’s collective memory.
However, Beretta said he’s seen people become more impatient as pandemic restrictions continue: “That reminded me very, very much of the history of conflict in 1918.”
In 1918, many Butte citizens pushed back against health guidelines, which divided the city and pushed the death toll higher. Saloons and mines only shut down once it was too late. Beretta said Butte did a lot better in 2020 than in 1918. Many of Butte’s restaurants and schools were closed before ex-Governor Steve Bullock’s statewide closure order.
Beretta plans to step back and play a minor role in the media campaign from now on. He’ll still submit ideas and be at the disposal of the awareness efforts.
Sullivan said people might need annual booster shots for COVID-19, much like the flu. She anticipates COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be an issue, so raising awareness won’t stop after this media campaign.
“COVID is not going away. The virus is now in our lives,” Sullivan said. “I’ll be talking about COVID for the rest of my career.”
Beretta hopes Butte can heal its fissures caused by conflict and isolation from COVID-19.
“After a period of crisis in a community, there is a need for a community to recover. A recovery that is only an economic recovery, a financial recovery, will always be incomplete,” Beretta said.