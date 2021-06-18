County kicks off media campaign to get Butte vaccinated

She hopes people will be motivated to vaccinate by learning children 11 and younger rely on herd immunity to keep them safe from COVID-19.

“Whatever it takes, we’re gonna get shots in the arms of people. I love my community too, and I want to keep us safe,” Sullivan said.

Worley said Amplified aims to advertise on many mediums, including online, TV, print, and radio. They plan to put up a “dynamic billboard” that will move around town. They want to work with local influencers to deliver the message of vaccination through trusted community voices. They’ll use data from the CDC and MTDPHHS to target messages at the demographics they’re most likely to reach.

Sullivan and Father Patrick Beretta from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church have been running a smaller media campaign with state money. They’ve created stickers and signs with tongue-in-cheek slogans such as “My dog loves me and wants me vaccinated” or “Kiss me, I’m Irish and vaccinated,” and have bought several ads that try to be positive rather than coercive.

“We’re trying to have fun with this,” Sullivan said.