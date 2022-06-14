County demolishing former thrift store buildings; council had rejected demo plans

County crews started tearing down two more buildings on East Park Street on Tuesday even though commissioners had rejected plans that included that option.

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw, one of several commissioners who had opposed demolition of the buildings, said she only learned it was occurring by driving by Tuesday morning.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said recent demolition of a vacant, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. revealed that a shared wall with one of two adjacent buildings was in worse shape than previously thought and was a serious danger.

The adjacent buildings had served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years until they were recently vacated after a county official deemed them dangerous. They were the ones being torn down Tuesday.

Gallagher and a majority of commissioners have been at odds for weeks on what should be done with those buildings. He recently directed county crews to demolish the caved-in building and that was completed.

After that, Gallagher told The Montana Standard early Tuesday morning, the county’s building official ran a plumb line down the exposed wall and “it was even more dangerous than we anticipated.”

The Rescue Mission shared those concerns but would not have an abatement plan by an upcoming deadline, so in conferring with the building official and fire marshal, the decision was made Monday to tear down the buildings and the work began Tuesday morning, Gallagher said.

The council had rejected a proposed agreement with the Mission that included demolition and then turned down a request from county officials to spend up to $220,000 to shore up the wall before tearing down 135.

“We were left with no other option,” Gallagher said. “We had to do what was in the best interest of the public.”

County officials sent the Mission an email Thursday about its new findings on the exposed wall.

“The wall has a significant buckle in it, and we were able to determine that it is out of plumb by more than twice the allowable to be viewed as dangerous per our ordinance,” Planning Director Dylan Pipinich wrote in the email.

“This buckle is not only on the street side, but extends the entire length of the building. It is becoming evident that the need for abatement of your building is becoming more imminent.”

The building at 135 E. Park had been vacant for years and was declared dangerous in 2019 after part of its roof caved in. Commissioners essentially OK’d its demolition in November 2020 and work began a few months later.

But it was abruptly halted because of concerns that a wall with a Mission building may have become merged over the years. An engineering analysis confirmed later that is was indeed a shared wall.

An engineering firm also said it would cost up to $150,000 to shore up the wall so 135 could be demolished while sparing the thrift buildings. But the firm later determined that the Mission buildings were also unsafe and repairs would cost well more than $200,000.

Commissioners twice rejected a proposal from Gallagher’s administration to pay the Mission $38,500 for the parcels and then have all three buildings demolished. A majority of commissioners, and many preservationists in Butte, opposed demolition of the thrift buildings.

County officials then asked commissioners for $220,000 in taxpayer money to shore up the shared wall so the caved-in building could be demolished. The council rejected that request on an 8-2 vote.

The Mission vacated the thrift buildings but still owns them, and even though a citizen had offered to buy and fix them, a final deal was not struck.

Given new findings, Pipinich asked Mission officials for an updated status on abatement plans. Bill McGladdery, president of the non-profit Mission board, responded with a letter to Gallagher saying it had serious concerns about the stability of the east wall.

“In the condition the buildings are currently in, we do not feel it would be ethical to sell the buildings to anyone,” he said in the letter.

The Mission was waiving its rights to complete an abatement plan, McGladdery said, and the county “should proceed to the next level of code enforcement.”

The Mission had previously been in negotiations with a private citizen, Jeannie Moylan, on possibly selling her the buildings. Commissioners who opposed demolition hoped her offer to buy the buildings would pan out and they could be saved.

But Brayton Erickson, an executive director of the Mission, said there was “too much liability in a private sale” to anyone given the updated status on dangerous conditions. And the Mission cannot afford abatement given its mission to provide shelter and food to the homeless and hungry, he said.

“We invest in people and not in buildings,” he said. “Our donors want to see the resources they are giving going to people in need and not to restore a building that needs a whole lot of money.”

Although county crews are doing the demolition, officials are tracking the costs and will ultimately send a bill to the Mission because they still own the property. If they can’t or don’t pay, a lien would be put on the property.

There are several scenarios on how that can play out, but Mission officials said they hope to work with the county on redevelopment of the property that could recoup costs.

Shaw was among commissioners who have sparred with Gallagher in recent weeks over the fate of the thrift buildings. She said a county official should have at least given her a courtesy call about the demolition decision before work began.

“I was flabbergasted when I went by there and the buildings were being torn down because we (commissioners) felt that there was still some unfinished business,” Shaw said.

She noted that Moylan had recently obtained an analysis on the thrift buildings from a different engineering firm saying they were not dangerous. That was prior to demolition of 135 and the analysis was shared with county officials.

“We hadn’t heard anything from the executive branch, whether they made any changes or took that (new analysis) to heart or anything, and then suddenly the buildings are being torn down,” she said.

“Whether or not that (demolition) was justified or not I don’t know but … the nature of this has been contentious,” she said. “I’m proud of the council for deciding to mitigate this and trying to keep it from being demolished and then suddenly it’s going down.”

Love 16 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.