County COVID-19 vaccine plan launched; six more deaths reported

Phase 2 would follow, beginning in July 2021. This ongoing effort would target all remaining Montanans ages 16 or older.

Sullivan said sites for vaccine administration are still being developed, but generally will include St. James, smaller hospitals in southwest Montana, the Health Department, the community health center, the NAIA, and retail pharmacies.

Also on Monday, the Health Department issued its weekly data report. As of Sunday, Dec. 27, the department was reporting 2,934 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 2,793 have recovered, and 94 cases remain active.

For the week of Dec. 19-25, the Health Department reports 117 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 37 cases from the previous week, when 154 new cases were reported.

“Moving into the new year, we are trending down, and that’s where we want to continue,” Sullivan said.

Daily average cases for the week of Dec. 19-25 was 17, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 22. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Dec. 19-25 was 48, down from 63 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.