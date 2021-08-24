County could cover nearly $60,000 in demolition costs for burned down M&M

A Butte-Silver Bow board agreed Tuesday to spend up to $59,977 in tax dollars toward remaining demolition and clean-up of the burned down M&M Cigar Store, but it’s possible the county’s assistance won’t be needed in the end.

Insurance settlements and payouts from the fire are still pending and those might cover all or a portion of the estimated $239,911 project, including the Urban Revitalization Agency’s pledge of nearly $60,000 to cover 25% of those costs.

The URA grant is meant as a “backstop” to help move the project along so work could begin soon, said URA Director Karen Byrnes. A timetable for the work is still uncertain, but nothing would be paid until the work is completed and insurance matters are known.

The grant was an “up to” amount, not a final figure, Byrnes said.

“We do not reimburse for what is reimbursable by insurance,” she told the URA board before it approved the grant. “So as this project gets settled out, if it’s something that is covered by insurance, we would not cover it.”

A fire on May 7 gutted the iconic bar and eatery, a landmark on Main Street in Uptown Butte for more than a century. The fire burned for hours and left only charred rubble and portions of a back brick wall standing.