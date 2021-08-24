County could cover nearly $60,000 in demolition costs for burned down M&M

A Butte-Silver Bow board agreed Tuesday to spend up to $59,977 in tax dollars toward remaining demolition and clean-up of the burned down M&M Cigar Store, but it’s possible the county’s assistance won’t be needed in the end.
Insurance settlements and payouts from the fire are still pending and those might cover all or a portion of the estimated $239,911 project, including the Urban Revitalization Agency’s pledge of nearly $60,000 to cover 25% of those costs.
The URA grant is meant as a “backstop” to help move the project along so work could begin soon, said URA Director Karen Byrnes. A timetable for the work is still uncertain, but nothing would be paid until the work is completed and insurance matters are known.
The grant was an “up to” amount, not a final figure, Byrnes said.
“We do not reimburse for what is reimbursable by insurance,” she told the URA board before it approved the grant. “So as this project gets settled out, if it’s something that is covered by insurance, we would not cover it.”
A fire on May 7 gutted the iconic bar and eatery, a landmark on Main Street in Uptown Butte for more than a century. The fire burned for hours and left only charred rubble and portions of a back brick wall standing.
The walls to adjoining businesses are still intact, but they suffered some smoke and water damage, too, and shoring up those walls is part of a complicated demolition and cleanup plan and estimate put together by SMA Architects.
Butte-Silver Bow fire officials did an extensive investigation into the fire, but because all three floors collapsed and the damage was so bad, they were unable to determine a precise cause and turned over their findings to insurance companies, Fire Marshal Zach Osborne said Tuesday.
M&M owner Selina Pankovich has said she wants to rebuild the bar, but just getting the site shored up and cleared has been a complex and time-consuming process.
“I just want to reiterate that I am doing my best in making things go quickly,” Pankovich told the board by conference call. “It seems like every day that a new complication arises … that takes many days to work itself out.
“I was hoping that once the estimate came and we were ready to put people on the ground to start the work that it would start immediately,” she said. “It doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case but at least we’ve got this little piece of the puzzle out in the open.”
URA staff got the estimate Monday afternoon, Byrnes said, and it was added to the board meeting agenda on Tuesday on an emergency basis. In response to a question by board member Bob Brown, Byrnes said the move satisfied open meetings requirements.
Board Chairman Dale Mahugh said the late addition was justified “because of the timeliness and importance of keeping this project moving forward.”
The board oversees the URA and its the tax-increment district covering the center of Uptown Butte. The district captures new property tax revenue generated from additions and improvements so the money can be reinvested in Uptown.
The demo work needed on the M&M site is extensive, Byrnes said, and includes steps to ensure public safety while not compromising any adjoining or nearby businesses. It will also get the site “prepped for possible reconstruction.”
Byrnes said she and Pankovich reviewed the $239,000 cost estimate Monday and had some “sticker shock” initially. But after reviewing everything involved, Byrnes said, she believes it is a solid estimate and not “frivolously high.”
“This estimate includes everything that needs to be considered including traffic control, the termination of utilities, site cleanup, dump fees, structural shoring — all of those things, and so it is a very inclusive estimate,” she said.
Byrnes said SMA has submitted a demolition plan that the county’s Planning Department has approved, so from the county’s perspective, work could begin once contractors and other matters are in place.