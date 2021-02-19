County adds new registration options for COVID vaccination

Moving forward, reservations for a vaccine may be made online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com ; those registering this way will have access to limited vaccination times. Online reservations will be available beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22, until booked.

Other allotted reservation times may be reserved by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401 or beginning Monday, Feb. 22, by walking up to the Box Office window at the following times: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays.

Please note that when you register online, in person, or over the phone and your date of birth does not match the eligible age for that week’s shot, your reservation will be deleted and not available for you. Those arriving at the mass vaccination clinics at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth. The clinics continue to focus on those ages 70 and older. Planning is under way to vaccinate those ages 16 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions. Those individuals are asked to continue to call the Call Center at 406-497-5008.