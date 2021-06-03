Country star Mark Chesnutt to headline "Brawls and Kickstart Days" in Butte

Organizers of the upcoming “Brawls and Kickstart Days” festival in Butte have booked country singer Mark Chesnutt for the event in late July, and other plans are falling nicely into place.

“Everything is going exceedingly well,” said Monty Klistoff, a former MMA fighter who is organizing the two-day event of music, bare-knuckle boxing and motorcycle aerobatics from some of the biggest names in Motocross/Nitro Circus.

“I don’t know if I’d say better than planned, but it’s close to that because it’s all in place,” he said.

The festival is slated for July 30-31, a Friday and Saturday, in a 10-acre open area behind the Depot on Arizona Street in Uptown Butte. The Depot is owned by Bill Fisher, a longtime Butte firefighter, and he is spearheading the festival with Klistoff and professional daredevil Levi Renz.

Klistoff, who lives in Anaconda and has an entertainment production venture called Nxt Gen, announced plans for the festival in early April. He said the event could fill a void during a July that will once again be without the Montana Folk Festival.

It was called off in March, before COVID restrictions were lifted, and the An Ri Ra Irish Festival held in early August also has been scrapped this summer.