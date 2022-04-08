 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Country icons The Frontmen coming to Butte Civic Center

  • 0
The Frontmen

The Frontmen will perform Saturday, April 23, at the Butte Civic Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Frontmen, three lead singers from iconic country bands, will bring their  hits to the Butte Civic Center on April 23.

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas have more than 30 hit songs collectively.

“The Frontmen are so excited to be coming to Butte to play our show and wow people with hit-after-hit all from our careers,’’ said Rushlow in a news release. “We love Montana, the outdoors, and the people who live there. The country music fans from Montana are passionate and loyal and we are thrilled to be coming into town,’’ he added.

Hits from the three country stars include “Amazed,” “I’m Already There,” “Smile,” and “Mr. Mom” from Lonestar;

“The Bluest Eyes In Texas,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong Or Right),” and “That Rock Won’t Roll” from Restless Heart;

And “God Blessed Texas,” “What Might Have Been,” “Amy’s Back In Austin” and “First Time For Everything” from Little Texas.

People are also reading…

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on April 23.

Advance tickets are $25 and $30 to $35 at the door. Visit https://tickets.butteciviccenter.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. nursing shortage: 500,000 health care workers no longer employed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News