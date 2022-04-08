Country icons The Frontmen coming to Butte Civic Center

The Frontmen, three lead singers from iconic country bands, will bring their hits to the Butte Civic Center on April 23.

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas have more than 30 hit songs collectively.

“The Frontmen are so excited to be coming to Butte to play our show and wow people with hit-after-hit all from our careers,’’ said Rushlow in a news release. “We love Montana, the outdoors, and the people who live there. The country music fans from Montana are passionate and loyal and we are thrilled to be coming into town,’’ he added.

Hits from the three country stars include “Amazed,” “I’m Already There,” “Smile,” and “Mr. Mom” from Lonestar;

“The Bluest Eyes In Texas,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong Or Right),” and “That Rock Won’t Roll” from Restless Heart;

And “God Blessed Texas,” “What Might Have Been,” “Amy’s Back In Austin” and “First Time For Everything” from Little Texas.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on April 23.

Advance tickets are $25 and $30 to $35 at the door. Visit https://tickets.butteciviccenter.com.

