Draft resolution before Council of Commissioners

Here is a draft resolution that Commissioner Jim Fisher submitted to the full Council of Commissioners for its consideration:

Dear Commissioners:

Please see the following draft resolution to be considered for discussion and passage expressing the policy of Butte-Silver Bow regarding Consent Decree commitments, communications, and public transparency:

Resolution

A resolution expressing the policy of Butte-Silver Bow, including opposition to deviations from commitments made to the public and the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners relative to the Consent Decree for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit and future cleanup activities.

Whereas, EPA filed a motion with the federal court in 2002 requesting to have all consent decree negotiations carried out confidentially, which limited the ability of the public and the Council of Commissioners to participate in crafting remedy, and

Whereas, scientific data demonstrated a need to remove contamination in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor to protect ground and surface water as noted by the state's position in the contingencies set forth in the 2020 Record of Decision Amendments, and

Whereas, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners were presented with the Consent Decree which is a voluminous document to review and approve in a short timeframe with assurances from negotiators it would be protective of human health and the environment, and

Whereas, negotiators presented an agreement in principle to the public in 2018 accompanied by materials describing removals of waste and the possibility of leaving "uncontaminated" material, and

Whereas, negotiators committed to beginning construction as soon as possible in 2018 and have

subsequently presented depictions of community amenities through the center of Butte and have yet to begin or designate a waste repository; and

Whereas, citizens of Butte-Silver Bow are still deprived of the Montana Constitution's "right-to-know"

and "right to participate" due to closed door meetings proposing changes to the Consent Decree since at least October 2022 ; and

Whereas, the Council of Commissioners voted to approve the Consent Decree based on its contents and informed by commitments to the public made in print, online, and at various community presentations; and

Whereas, the BPSOU has been on the National Priorities List for four decades and the only removals under the Consent Decree to occur have been conducted by the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program following the standards outlined in the Consent Decree, and

Now, therefore, be it resolved the policy of Butte-Silver Bow, for the purposes of cleanup activities related to past mining and smelting in the community shall be: