Concerns and claims about “dirty dirt” — and numerous other issues regarding Superfund cleanup in Butte — are reaching a fever pitch in the local legislative arena.
Commissioner Jim Fisher introduced a resolution on the issues last week that drew passionate backing from some citizen Superfund watchdogs but rebuke from another as well as county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher. (The resolution is printed on Page A10 and can be found online at https://bit.ly/3YHUDZ8)
The resolution lists concerns about “wastes in place,” transparency and public involvement in Superfund talks and decisions, and possible conflicts of interest regarding county positions funded by Atlantic Richfield.
It says follow-up actions to the consent decree, the 2020 agreement that designates cleanup responsibilities and financial obligations — are lacking. Very little contaminated soil has been removed, it says, and a waste depository for it hasn’t even been designated yet.
It also proposes several policy positions for Butte-Silver Bow, including decisions being based on science and “cleaner (dirt) is better than waste-in-place,” and having all meetings regarding Superfund cleanup open to the public.
Fisher said the resolution was a “joint effort by a lot of people in this community” and should be seriously considered.
“All we’re asking is commissioners should be a little more involved,” he said. “We are elected officials. I have no problem with a lot of things going on but dammit, we need some input here from this council and we’ve never gotten it.”
Among others, longtime Superfund watchdogs Mick Ringsak and Evan Barrett spoke in favor of the resolution.
Ringsak suggested remediation standards regarding “grey material” were lax and said EPA, despite its mission to project human health, was “more interested in keeping the cost of the project as low as possible.”
He also said “secret meetings” were still being held even though a federal judge removed a gag order that had allowed them for decades.
Ringsak said the grey-dirt issue was the whole reason a resolution was needed “to put some handcuffs and some borders on what’s going on here.”
Barrett told commissioners that they are the policy-making body of local government and the resolution “is an attempt to set some policy surrounding EPA-related Superfund activity by Butte-Silver Bow.”
“It is nothing but helpful if the citizens can understand and the people working in Butte-Silver Bow can understand that here are some parameters we have to operate on,” Barrett said. “We ought to stay within these boundaries as we work with people who are, I believe, constantly trying to go outside the boundaries.’”
Joe Griffin said he was a project manager for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and worked on Superfund and consent decree negotiations for years before retiring in 2015. He has stayed involved and serves on the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee.
He said the resolution was ill-founded and “seems to be based on an assumption that there has been some deviation from the CD (consent decree).” The document, he said, clearly says grey material can be used.
“I respect this body immensely but I would also ask that you respect the EPA,” Griffin said. “I would ask you to respect DEQ. I would ask you to respect ARCO (Atlantic Richfield) as well.
“And the bottom line — I would ask you to respect the (B-SB) staff that works on this,” he said. “You probably have the finest staff that money could ever buy. They’re very dedicated, they work their butts off and they understand the process and the program.”
Gallagher said there was language in the resolution that seemed directed at county employees in the Superfund department even though they’re bound by a code of ethics and “care about this community as much as anybody.”
He said parts of the consent decree are still bound by confidentiality agreements but said commissioners have been involved in talks and negotiations regarding “haul roads” to any soil waste repository.
Gallagher noted that he recently supported Barrett’s call for opening certain meetings involving the EPA to the public. But he also said it wasn’t practical to publicly notice and open every discussion the county has with agencies.
Gallagher said regardless, he and other county officials “represent our community well in every single meeting.”
“I think there’s this perception that something’s being done behind closed doors and that’s absolutely not the truth,” he said.
He said the cleanup needs to protect human health and the environment and “we’re not going to settle for anything less,” but added, “There has been no absolute clean cleanup that’s happened here.”
There were signs the debate would go on, probably for much longer, but Council Chairman Shawn Fredrickson asked that it be halted and taken up again at this Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioners agreed.
The council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and its meetings are live-streamed at https://co.silverbow.mt.us — the county’s website.