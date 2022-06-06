Council to vote on ‘Yellowstone: 1932’ contract

Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to hopefully seal the deal on Taylor Sheridan’s “1932.” The show will feature actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and is will be the next highly anticipated prequel to the popular modern-day television series on Paramount, “Yellowstone.”

If the council signs off, Kings Street Productions will be taking over the Butte Civic Center starting July 1 through Jan. 15, 2023, at a monthly rate of $75,000. The rent will add more than $450,000 to county coffers.

As for the Butte Civic Center Annex, just from June 13-26, the rental fee will be $1,250 per day, and the main facility from June 27-30 is $2,500 each day, which totals an additional $27,500.

According to Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, because the Butte Civic Center is a government building, county officials are obligated to disclose the contract and the financials must be made public.

Gallagher firmly believes the council meeting will result in a positive outcome.

“Council members will see the benefit this venture would have on the community and the impact it will have on Butte,” he said.

The chief executive said film company representatives think Butte will be the best base. Meanwhile, county officials along with the production company are currently working on relocating previously planned Butte Civic Center events. Different venues have already been found for many of these scheduled events.

Although Gallagher is excited about this venture, he recognizes the move will be a hardship for some.

“It is sacrifice but this will have such an economic impact on the community,” he says.

The Butte Sports Hall of Fame social and banquet on July 15-16 has been moved to the Maroon Activity Center. Butte High School’s volleyball camp to be held July 25-28 has been moved to the high school. The Big Sky Volleyball Challenge will be at the MAC and Montana Tech. The Blocktober Volleyball Tourney will be at the MAC, Montana Tech and East Middle School.

The Butte Plaza Mall will host the Native American Indian Association’s Pow Wow on Sept. 9-10; Butte Rescue Mission’s annual dinner Oct. 6; along with two popular bazaars, the Hillcrest Bazaar on Oct. 22 and the Winter Bazaar of Nov. 19-20. Special Olympics Basketball will also be played at the mall Nov. 10-12.

The last scheduled event for this year at the Butte Civic Center will be the Dream Big Montana Experience on June 23-24. Sponsored by the Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation, the two-day event is free to boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade.

