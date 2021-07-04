Council takes aim at drug houses, other nuisance properties in Butte

It went on night after night, month after month, year after year, in and around one house in the Floral Park area of west-central Butte.
Neighbors along a stretch of Goodwin Street say they watched people go in and out of the house at all hours of the day and night. Music blared, cars screamed down the street and alleys, and those that belonged to residents were broken into. A lot.
“This is not a nuisance case where somebody is having a party once a month,” said resident Kevin Corbitt. “This is a nuisance that goes on daily and nightly.”
It was an obvious “drug house,” he and others say, and they called police about it often.
John Schlichenmayer, a longtime area resident, said he obtained information through an open records request showing police were dispatched to the address 138 times since 2018.
He and others aren’t blaming police. They say they’ve been very responsive but could do more if local laws would allow it.
Police finally managed to shut down the house, which was recently boarded up, but Sheriff Ed Lester said it took a lot of time and manpower to get it done.
“We had complaint after complaint so we finally just decided to assign people to that area, unless they were called away on some other call, to see if we could impact what was going on in the neighborhood just by being visible,” he said.
Officers started stopping vehicles with no license plates or other visible violations. If they knew someone was wanted on a warrant, they were stopped. If they broke traffic laws, they were stopped.
“We ended up arresting quite a few people who were coming and going from that house and eventually it calmed down and now the house is boarded up,” Lester said. “I don’t know whether they’re going to sell it or what they’re going to do, but it kind of calmed the situation down.”
Residents aren’t stopping there, saying another trouble house has popped up. They want commissioners to craft a specific, cohesive ordinance to address and abate chronic nuisance properties, especially those that harbor drug-related or other unlawful activities.
It should not take years to shut down such places, they say, and they’re everywhere.
“I’m not just looking at my neighborhood,” Schlichenmayer said. “I’m looking at this as a problem for the whole city. Every commissioner has some kind of problem in their neighborhood with drugs.”
Commissioner Michele Shea, on behalf of constituents in the Floral Park area, is seeking ways to tackle the problems through new or amended local laws.
“The people want us to do more for them to preserve their neighborhoods — their peaceful neighborhoods,” she told fellow commissioners at a recent meeting. “I realize this is a complicated issue, and the things they want to do may be limited by Montana law.
“We don’t know until we start digging into it and figuring out what we can and can’t do, what we’re allowed to do and what we should do …” she said. “Everyone has an opinion on what should be done and this body needs to ferret out what the ordinance will look like.”
She knows it’s a tall order.
There are potential conflicts with existing state laws, including ones addressing property rights, and civil liberties and constitutional rights need to be respected, too, she said.
Lester shares the frustrations but he, too, is waving a caution flag.
“I’m all for getting bad actors out of neighborhoods but we have to make sure any new ordinance is enforceable and that it will stand up if it’s tested in court,” he said.
ON THE BOOKS
Montana has a law that broadly speaks to the issue. It defines a public nuisance as a “condition that endangers safety or health, is offensive to the senses, or obstructs the free use of property so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property by an entire community or neighborhood or by any considerable number of persons.” It includes any premises where people gather to engage in unlawful conduct.
It says people commit the offense of “maintaining a public nuisance” if they knowingly create or conduct one, and states that any act that affects an entire neighborhood or a considerable number of people is no less a nuisance because the “extent of the annoyance or damage inflicted upon individuals is unequal.”
The offense under state law carries a fine up to $500, with each day it happens a separate offense.
Butte-Silver Bow has provisions that mention public nuisances, but most are tied to animals or building and zoning codes. And the state law is broad and is difficult for local police to enforce, some residents contend.
They say the county needs a local law similar to ones in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, that clearly define chronic nuisance properties and the activities they can include.
In Seattle, they include assaults, fighting, drug dealing, prostitution, gang and weapons-related violations. They do not include barking dogs, junk storage or “the neighborhood jerk who yells at passing children,” the city notes on its website.
A property can rise to the level of a chronic nuisance when three or more nuisance activities occur within 60 days or seven or more within 12 months.
The police chief has the power to declare a property a chronic nuisance after reviewing evidence to back it up, including police reports and calls to 911. The chief will then send a letter to the property owner or others in charge of the house and they must try to eliminate the problem.
If they fail to work with police in doing that, they can be fined $500 per day and the property owner can be fined $25,000.
Bozeman has public nuisance provisions that encompass places where repeated “disruptive activities” occur, including criminal activity, harassment of passersby and loud noises. That law gives primary enforcement powers to the community development department.
AT FIRST GLANCE
Corbitt, Schlichenmayer and numerous other residents pleaded their case to commissioners during a recent meeting when Shea, the commissioner, formally requested that the council explore the issue.
It seeks new or amended ordinances that allow — if appropriate — identification and abatement of public nuisance properties where there have been repeated disruptive activities.
Like the Bozeman law, they could include but are not limited to, disturbances of the peace, public drunkenness, harassment of passersby, sale, storage or possession of stolen goods, theft, assaults, batteries, vandalism, excessive littering, illegal parking, loud noises, traffic and other code violations or police detentions and arrests.
The request and its wording were only meant as a starting point, and during an initial discussion of it by the council’s Judiciary Committee, it was clear that a deep, deep dive is going to be required to get meaningful, allowable provisions on the books.
County Attorney Eileen Joyce said the county could have its own nuisance ordinance as long as it applies to all residents equally. But there are numerous factors to consider, including practicality.
She said the city attorney in Bozeman, who has been in that position for 12 years, couldn’t recall its ordinance ever being enforced. And she noted that in Seattle, the activities that can constitute a chronic nuisance are all serious criminal offenses.
And whatever the alleged activity, Joyce said, there needs to be solid proof it happened. One neighbor miffed at another shouldn’t be able to just call the police three times and have nuisance proceedings kick in.
Sheriff Lester said there are other statutory and constitutional rights to consider. It is not against the law, for example, for a lot of people to visit a house, or to stop by at 2 a.m. That doesn’t give police probable cause to get a search warrant or make arrests, he said.
Police will respond to complaints, he said, but many times, when an officer gets there, the disturbance is over or the music is turned down or nobody will answer the door.
The situation on Goodwin Street, though it took weeks of concentrated efforts to resolve, was actually an “easy one,” Lester said. The neighborhood was nice and quiet, people moved into one house “and all hell broke loose.”
“But you can have neighbors in an apartment complex or a four-plex or a big place and you keep calling (police) on your neighbor and they keep calling on you, and pretty soon, we can find ourselves refereeing a bunch of stuff and we have no idea who is right and who is wrong,” he said.
“So it’s got to be a pretty specific ordinance and it’s got to be something we can enforce,” he said.
DIVING IN
But Lester said he understands the frustration and is willing to work with residents and commissioners in exploring ordinance options. Times have changed, he said.
“There is a real tendency for people to disrespect others today,” he said. “A lot of times in the past, if neighbors complained about something, people would stop doing it. Right now, some people don’t care what their neighbors think and that’s pretty sad.”
Commissioner John Riordan agrees that civility is often lacking today, and given that, he is ready to join Shea and others in seeking solutions that don’t infringe on anyone’s civil rights.
“We have lost touch, I believe, in reality of neighborhood living,” Riordan said. “People used to respect each other’s property rights and now it isn’t happening. Unfortunately, something does have to happen to bring this back. It just isn’t fair to the people who are out there working and providing and wanting to spend time with their family.”
As a next step, Commissioner Bill Andersen — chairman of the Judiciary Committee — suggested he and Shea sit down with Lester to get an initial lay of the land. Shea agreed that would be a good start.
There might be things they cannot do under existing laws, she said, “and there may be some things we don’t want to do.”
“But I think we owe a responsibility to the public to try to do what we can,” Shea said.
Andree O’Shea, who used to live on Goodwin, urged commissioners to do just that.
“If we have to break ground as miners here, if this is new ground in Montana, then let Butte do it,” she told them. “Butte is the breaking-ground place. Let us do it.”