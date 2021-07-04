Council takes aim at drug houses, other nuisance properties in Butte

She said the city attorney in Bozeman, who has been in that position for 12 years, couldn’t recall its ordinance ever being enforced. And she noted that in Seattle, the activities that can constitute a chronic nuisance are all serious criminal offenses.

And whatever the alleged activity, Joyce said, there needs to be solid proof it happened. One neighbor miffed at another shouldn’t be able to just call the police three times and have nuisance proceedings kick in.

Sheriff Lester said there are other statutory and constitutional rights to consider. It is not against the law, for example, for a lot of people to visit a house, or to stop by at 2 a.m. That doesn’t give police probable cause to get a search warrant or make arrests, he said.

Police will respond to complaints, he said, but many times, when an officer gets there, the disturbance is over or the music is turned down or nobody will answer the door.

The situation on Goodwin Street, though it took weeks of concentrated efforts to resolve, was actually an “easy one,” Lester said. The neighborhood was nice and quiet, people moved into one house “and all hell broke loose.”