Council signals backing for state-county pact to work together on creek restoration

Jon Sesso, the county’s Superfund coordinator, said the memorandum is an important step of “moving forward towards a complete remedy and restoration of all of our sites in Butte, especially the Silver Bow Creek corridor.”

Commissioner Jim Fisher said he had no objections to the agreement but wanted to know why the council should agree to it given that an election is less than 90 days away and leadership will change at the state level and potentially at the county level.

Bullock, a Democrat, is now running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Steve Daines. Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Mike Cooney are running for governor, with the winner in November taking office next year.

“My question is, without the consent decree being signed, are we putting the cart ahead of the horse here, or this something we think we need to do because of the transition that may take place in the near future?” Fisher asked.

County officials acknowledged that the MOU is dependent on an approved consent decree, but was important to have in place now.

“I think this MOU is going to help memorialize that commitment on the state’s behalf and Butte-Silver Bow’s commitment to work with all citizens to see the vision come to fruition,” Palmer said.