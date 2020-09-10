Council signals backing for state-county pact to work together on creek restoration

After listening to favorable comments, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have given an early endorsement to a pact that could lead to restoration of upper Silver Bow Creek.
The agreement, called a Memorandum of Understanding, says the county and state will pursue planning, design, engineering, construction and maintenance of projects to improve the upper corridors of Silver Bow and Blacktail creeks.
Evan Barrett, a member of the Restore Our Creek Coalition, told commissioners Wednesday night that the pact is needed because the Butte Hill consent decree does not do enough for Silver Bow Creek.
That was primarily due to resistance from Atlantic Richfield Co., he said, but the MOU could help ensure action by the county and state without the company’s involvement.
Northey Tretheway, spokesman for the creek coalition, said it was a step toward “eventually getting a fully restored first mile of Silver Bow Creek in place.”
"The MOU not only serves as a gateway to a future creek, but it also serves as a gateway to gain access to funds," he said.
The cleanup agreement—spelled out in a consent decree that was released in February — would require Atlantic Richfield Co. to spend more than $150 million to address mine pollution in Uptown, Walkerville, parts of Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks and other areas.
The Restore Our Creek Coalition criticized the clean-up plan for months, saying assurances and funding for restoring Upper Silver Bow Creek were not specifically included as a part of the work to be done under the decree.
But commissioners endorsed the consent decree in May, authorizing Chief Executive Dave Palmer to sign it. The decree is still awaiting adoption by a federal judge.
County officials also praised the MOU Wednesday night.
“I think it’s a great deal for Butte-Silver Bow to have this memorandum of understanding in place,” said Chief Executive Dave Palmer. “It was a lot of hard work and time-consuming efforts on all parties to get this to happen, and I'm committed to keep my word.”
Patrick Holmes, Gov. Steve Bullock’s natural resource policy adviser, said the agreement stemmed from public input received during discussions of the consent decree on Butte’s cleanup.
He said it specifically “states our intent to integrate wherever possible the community’s vision for restoration with our remedial design efforts moving forward.”
Holmes said the agreement also guarantees the state's commitment to set aside $1 million toward upper Silver Bow Creek restoration after the consent decree is finalized.
Jon Sesso, the county’s Superfund coordinator, said the memorandum is an important step of “moving forward towards a complete remedy and restoration of all of our sites in Butte, especially the Silver Bow Creek corridor.”
Commissioner Jim Fisher said he had no objections to the agreement but wanted to know why the council should agree to it given that an election is less than 90 days away and leadership will change at the state level and potentially at the county level.
Bullock, a Democrat, is now running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Steve Daines. Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Mike Cooney are running for governor, with the winner in November taking office next year.
“My question is, without the consent decree being signed, are we putting the cart ahead of the horse here, or this something we think we need to do because of the transition that may take place in the near future?” Fisher asked.
County officials acknowledged that the MOU is dependent on an approved consent decree, but was important to have in place now.
“I think this MOU is going to help memorialize that commitment on the state’s behalf and Butte-Silver Bow’s commitment to work with all citizens to see the vision come to fruition,” Palmer said.
Commissioner Cindi Shaw said the timing for the agreement is “perfect” and made the motion to introduce a final version of it at the council’s next regular meeting.
“The best case scenario is a green light for restoring the creek and the least case scenario would be a placeholder,” Shaw said.
