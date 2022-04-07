Council puts proposed demolition in Uptown Butte on hold

A plan that would have led to demolition of two Uptown buildings that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store is on hold.

After more than an hour of debate that got heated at times Wednesday night, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners delayed action on a proposed pact between the county and the Mission that included demolition of buildings at 123-125 East Park St.

A county building official had cited an engineering analysis saying the buildings were unsafe and invoked a “public safety exclusion” that kept the matter from being reviewed or delayed by the Historic Preservation Commission. But the council could and did weigh in.

Several commissioners said the move seemed rushed and they wanted more information on the engineering analysis and other issues before any demolition takes place.

“We literally have one job here and it’s not to be a P.E. (professional engineer), it’s to make a damn decision, and at this point I do not think I can make an informed decision,” said Commissioner Michele Shea. “I think this process has gone too fast.”

Mission officials said they believed the engineers who deemed the buildings unsafe and regardless of council action, they plan to vacate and close the thrift store on Saturday for good, at least in that location.

But the council voted 6-5 to postpone any action on a proposed agreement between the county and the Mission that included demolition.

Commissioners who voted to put the issue on hold were Shea, Shawn Fredrickson, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Dan Callahan and Bill Andersen. Voting against a hold were Jim Fisher, Justin Fortune, Hattie Thatcher, Eric Mankins and John Sorich. Cindi Shaw was absent.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said three engineering firms had weighed in and county officials took cost and safety considerations into account before deciding that demolition made sense. And he said Thursday morning the buildings are still unsafe.

The overall plan also includes demolition of a vacant, crumbling building at 135 E. Park St. Commissioners authorized that but demo work was halted after it started in February 2021 because of a potential shared wall.

After more analysis, officials said it would have cost $150,000 just to stabilize a shared wall between the now county-owned building at 135 E. Park Street and the thrift store so demolition of the vacant structure could proceed. Among other damage, the roof on 135 has completely caved in.

But a structural engineer also inspected the thrift store buildings and determined they, too, were unstable and unsafe and needed repairs would cost well over $200,000.

Under the proposed plan, the county would pay the Mission $38,572 for the thrift store property and up to $12,000 in relocation expenses, then tear down all three buildings.

Gallagher said Thursday morning that he and other county officials would have an internal discussion on how to proceed. As it stands, the buildings are still unsafe and are still owned by the Mission, he said.

“We’re kind of in a wait-and-see game here but 135 (E. Park) has to come down no matter what,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.