Council OKs one-block Wyoming Street closure for Praxis plaza

Commissioners have given a final OK to closing off a block of Wyoming Street in Uptown Butte and turning it into a plaza and green space if the Praxis Center medical simulation training center becomes a reality.
Praxis CEO Ray Rodgers thanked commissioners for their action Wednesday night and said the area will be a “vibrant outdoor space” accessible to the public that will include benches, gazebos, vintage light poles and a stage area for small outdoor concerts.
“It will also include paver pathways and lots of grass, trees and shrubbery,” Rogers said.
Wyoming would be closed to traffic between Park and Galena streets but pedestrians could reach them via the plaza and businesses and utility vehicles would still be able to access a one-way alley on that block when needed.
The plaza would be just to the west of the $36 million Praxis Center if it is built as planned at the corner of Arizona and Park streets.
Commissioners approved a resolution on a 10-0 vote Wednesday night that authorizes the street closure, but it says the closure won’t take place until construction on the center starts and says Praxis must deed back the area if the center is not operational.
“Nothing will happen until shovels are in the ground,” said Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw.
Shaw and many others, including fellow commissioners, county officials and economic development advocates, say it would be the only large plaza area in Uptown and is worth closing off one block.
“It is going to beautify that part of Park Street and we have wanted to be partners with Praxis,” Shaw said.
Praxis is the brainchild of Rogers and the late Pat Dudley, and they worked on it for a decade before announcing plans in 2018. If plans are realized, it would provide high-tech medical simulation training for rural health care practitioners.
It would create about 50 full-time jobs with another 25 or so hired part-time, including people to act as patients in simulation scenarios. They plan to train 5,000 healthcare workers annually through on-site and digital learning strategies.
Rogers said last year that $12.1 million had been secured in start-up and equity financing, grant support and low-interest economic security financing, and backers are actively raising remaining money to finalize the project.
Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director, said council approval of the closure “is another important step in bringing this amazing project to reality.”
“The developer, B-SB and all the partners continue to work together to get us to the finish line,” she said. Every step, and every milestone, no matter how small, brings us closer. The Praxis Center is a transformative project for not only Uptown Butte, but for all of southwest Montana.”