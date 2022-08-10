Council OK's $173 million budget with no tax increases

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approved a $173 million budget Wednesday night that gives most county employees a 5% pay raise to help offset inflation and allows the county to absorb surging costs for fuel, utilities and supplies.

But due to factors that have increased revenues, including higher state-set taxable property values, new construction in Butte and an expired tax-increment district, property taxes tied to county government this fiscal year should remain flat.

“For the local government there will not be a tax increase or decrease,” said Budget Director Danette Gleason.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher says that was a high priority since taxpayers, like everyone, already face high inflation. Fees for road maintenance, trash collection and sewer services will also remain flat through June 30 and water rates will stay the same.

“I think it is fair to say that with inflation around 9% we were very fortunate to be able to look throughout the budget for cost-savings and control the impact to taxpayers,” Gleason said.

The “flat” budget for taxpayers comes with a disclaimer: The spending plan does not mean overall property taxes for homeowners won’t increase.

They can go up because of state-determined changes in a home’s value used for tax purposes, and only a little more than half of property taxes are for local government expenses. The rest goes to public schools, which set their own budgets, and the state gets a small slice.

But property taxes charged for Butte-Silver Bow government should remain flat.

The council approved the budget on an 9-0 vote.

The budget authorizes $173 million in spending from all revenue sources, an increase of about $30 million from the budget that ended on June 30. But that increase includes $23.4 million for capital projects funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

It’s not free money since it comes from U.S. taxes, and many economists say the $1.9 trillion ARPA package fueled more inflation, which hits everyone.

But it is paying for major upgrades to Butte’s dams and wastewater plants, a $1 million grant to Highlands College and possibly other projects without landing on property tax bills.

The budget also includes a separate $7.9 million federal grant to reconstruct Roosevelt Drive that is part of the higher spending total this year. And the county is close to getting a $7 million federal grant to fund upgrades to the Silver Lake water system.

Gallagher says all that federal money will fund needed infrastructure upgrades that would have otherwise fallen directly to local taxpayers at some point. That money and higher revenues from other sources, including local ones, were timely, he said.

“As everyone knows, we have 9% inflation right now,” he told commissioners last week. “That hits the local government as well. By having these additional funds come in and us not having to raise any rates or pass that on to the taxpayers — that is a tax break for the local taxpayers.”

Butte-Silver Bow budgets in recent years have included marginal pay raises for most county employees to keep pace with inflation. The raises were 1.5% last fiscal year and 2% in fiscal year 2020.

Under this budget, most county employees will see a 5% increase in wages and benefits, though some in unions negotiated for 4.5% pay raises that include other benefits. The raises are still below the inflation rate but Gallagher says they should help the county retain employees.

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw commended the “juggling act” Gleason and others did in crafting a budget “neutral for taxpayers” when inflation is so high.

“We were also able to give our employees a cost-of-living increase that was pretty substantial to try to offset some of the inflation,” Shaw said. “I would hope that sets an example for other big companies because we’re all struggling.”

There are budget increases in certain areas, most due to inflation. The pay hikes alone will cost about $2 million and the benefit increases add about $705,000 to the annual budget and future budgets as well.

Officials penciled in $475,000 more this year to cover higher diesel and gasoline costs, $275,000 for increased chemical expenses, $210,000 more for utilities and $125,000 more to cover higher food costs at the county jail. The spending will be closely monitored, Gleason said.

“We have budgeted for the increases, however, if prices are reduced — such as fuel prices dropping — the departments will not be able to use these (funding) increases for other items,” she said. “This increased budget authority will be controlled.”

Additional revenue this year is allowing the county to meet its cost increases without raising property taxes.

The state increased certified taxable property values by 16 percent, with each mill now worth $84,487. The tax-increment district for the industrial park expired, giving local government and schools an infusion of money that used to go only to the district.

New construction, including homes, has expanded the tax base. And because of higher copper prices, Montana Resources is paying more in gross proceeds taxes.

Those changes have increased taxable values and those combined translate to $4.2 million in actual new dollars.