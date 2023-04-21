Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have given a preliminary nod to changing the way street maintenance fees are assessed in Butte, a move that would essentially put apartment tenants on the hook for the $87.71 fee just like homeowners.

In the big picture, the switch from a “per parcel” to a “per unit” assessment wouldn’t raise a lot more revenue. The annual total would go from about $1.58 million to $1.60 million, according to figures compiled last year.

But it would remove about 2,600 vacant parcels from being assessed while adding about 2,900 “units,” meaning individual apartments, mobile homes and living quarters in duplexes and triplexes.

Commissioners voted 10-0 for the change Wednesday night, with several saying it was a more equitable way to raise money for routine road maintenance such as grading, graveling, snowplowing and filling potholes.

“Cars that drive on the road — whether (their drivers) own the parcel or rent the parcel — they usually do the same amount of damage to the roads,” said Commissioner Michele Shea.

The vote does not make the change a done deal.

A resolution must be drafted with specifics on the change and how it would be implemented, followed by a public hearing so residents can weigh in. The council would then have to approve the resolution and set the precise fee amount. It has been at $87.71 the past few years.

The proposal was sent to the council’s Judiciary Committee for more consideration and the entire process could take weeks, giving citizens even more time to express support or opposition.

But some commissioners, including Shawn Fredrickson and Eric Mankins, have shown interest in making the change because they believe it is more equitable. It was Fredrickson who requested Wednesday’s initial vote.

“This is just the first step in this maybe long process,” he said.

The county currently charges a flat $87.71 annual street fee for most parcels. If the change is made, fees would be assessed by “units.”

Those would likely include houses, commercial property and hotels as before but also take in individual apartments, separate dwellings in duplexes and four-plexes and all mobile homes in a park. Many landlords would likely pass the costs on to renters.

It would work like this if based on scenarios and figures compiled last year:

Instead of applying a single fee to each of 40 mobile home parks in Butte, collectively bringing in $3,508, all 440 mobile homes in those parks would be assessed. That would bring in an additional $35,084.

The fee is currently charged to 529 apartment complexes and duplexes and triplexes, each as single entities. Under the change, each apartment and living quarters in duplexes and triplexes and four-plexes would be charged. That would mean 2,894 assessed units generating an additional $207,434.

The bulk of the revenue would still come from residential property. About 14,000 individual assessments are made with either method, both bringing in about $1.23 million.

But there would be a big change regarding vacant land. Last year, about 2,600 parcels valued at $5,000 or more were assessed the road fee. They would no longer be charged under the per-unit method, meaning about $228,000 less in revenue.

Overall, the change would generate an extra $20,000 or so. The current system was implemented in 2018.

“This is not going to create this massive windfall that we’re going to be able to hire a whole new paving crew,” county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said.

Commissioner Jim Fisher called the proposed change “a good plan” but said it was likely to draw opposition from renters with lower incomes in Butte.

“This is where you’re going to get your repercussions from the public a little bit,” he said.