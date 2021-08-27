Council moves hot Butte fireworks debate to new arena

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have pushed consideration and debate on possible changes in fireworks laws into a more manageable arena.
They did not create a separate panel just to deal with that issue, as some residents wanted, but they did send it to the council’s Judiciary Committee, a permanent six-member group that considers ordinance changes and other legal matters.
The council approved the move Wednesday night after hearing a report from Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne on grass fires and possible structure fires tied to this past fireworks season.
“It’s probably one of the most hot-button things I’ve gotten feedback on since I was elected,” three-year Commissioner Michele Shea said after the meeting. “I’ve heard it every single year, over and over and over.”
The committee could have a “calm, civil conversation,” she said, decide if any changes make sense, and if so, recommend them to the full council with legal input from County Attorney Eileen Joyce.
“That’s where we can really sink our teeth into an issue,” Shea said.
By local ordinance, fireworks can be sold and used in Butte-Silver Bow County from June 24 through July 5, and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31. There are no nightly cut-off times for doing either, though some stands shut down at 10 p.m. except on July 3 and July 4.
The popularity of fireworks in Butte is self-evident during the summer fireworks season, but many residents say the explosions stretch into the early morning hours and have gotten out of hand.
The complaints are not new but Angela Helvey, who moved to Butte in February, took them to a higher level recently when she formally requested that commissioners make changes.
For several weeks now, others have asked commissioners to either scale back the 12-day window, establish a nightly curfew for using fireworks, or both.
Commissioners have also heard from many who oppose any changes. They say Butte celebrates like no other place in Montana and the fireworks season is woven into the city’s fabric. Both sides have tried to rally grassroots backing for their cause.
In the Wednesday morning edition of The Montana Standard, before that night’s council meeting, Jerry’s Fireworks took out a large color ad that said, “12 Days to Celebrate Our Independence.”
It said to “call your councilman,” email them or go to that night’s meeting “to keep our tradition.”
Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw opened that night’s discussion by asking Osborne, the county’s fire marshal, to talk about fireworks.
He said he wasn’t advocating for or against any changes in the local law, but did say that fireworks start going off on June 24, the day stands can start selling them.
“So we are very busy for those 12 days,” Osborne said. “This year we had 49 grass fires, one truck fire that was completely burned and two possible structure fires.
“And why I say possible is because I could not 100-percent determine if that was for sure the case, that those structures were (caused by) a firework, but definitely it was a possibility.”
The numbers of grassfires the two previous fireworks seasons were in the 40s, too, and the total this year was only a few higher. He said that was surprising given the warm, dry conditions this spring and summer.
There were 17 fireworks stands in the county this time, two higher than last year. Firefighters inspect all of them to make sure they aren’t too big, are at least 150 feet from structures, have fire extinguishers and there is nobody under age 18 selling fireworks.
After Osborne answered a few questions, Shea made a motion to send the issue to the Judiciary Committee and the council agreed on a 9-2 vote.
Committees can take weeks debating issues and if this one does recommend ordinance changes, those can take weeks to move through a council process.