Council moves hot Butte fireworks debate to new arena

The popularity of fireworks in Butte is self-evident during the summer fireworks season, but many residents say the explosions stretch into the early morning hours and have gotten out of hand.

The complaints are not new but Angela Helvey, who moved to Butte in February, took them to a higher level recently when she formally requested that commissioners make changes.

For several weeks now, others have asked commissioners to either scale back the 12-day window, establish a nightly curfew for using fireworks, or both.

Commissioners have also heard from many who oppose any changes. They say Butte celebrates like no other place in Montana and the fireworks season is woven into the city’s fabric. Both sides have tried to rally grassroots backing for their cause.

In the Wednesday morning edition of The Montana Standard, before that night’s council meeting, Jerry’s Fireworks took out a large color ad that said, “12 Days to Celebrate Our Independence.”

It said to “call your councilman,” email them or go to that night’s meeting “to keep our tradition.”

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw opened that night’s discussion by asking Osborne, the county’s fire marshal, to talk about fireworks.